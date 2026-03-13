NAWOJ Bayelsa marks IWD with training, reflection

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

As part of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa council, comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, described the gathering of women journalists for knowledge sharing and professional development as a welcome development.

He noted that it is encouraging to see women taking time to deepen their knowledge and equip themselves professionally. According to him, sharing knowledge is a way of retaining it, which is why the efforts of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) should be commended.

Yemoleigha emphasized that when journalists are professionally equipped, their intellectual capacity becomes evident in their work,he stressed that women should be given equal opportunities and a fair playing ground to participate at every level of leadership and professional engagement.

“We want women with capacity and leadership skills who can compete and express themselves,not those who hide under the cloak of being a woman and demand preference.”

” Women should go out there and participate based on competence, he said he further stated that the current leadership represents a new paradigm that encourages women’s participation, pledging continued support for NAWOJ Bayelsa in areas that promote growth and development.

Speaking earlier, the chairperson of NAWOJ Bayelsa state, Mrs. Grace Orumieyefa, said the celebration of International Women’s Day with the theme “Give to Gain” was an opportunity for women journalists to celebrate themselves and reflect on their contributions to society.

She explained that women journalists have consistently spoken for the less privileged in society and held both high level government and institutions speak for them

“However, she added that NAWOJ members should not only focus on giving to others but also create time to acquire knowledge through capacity-building initiatives and in-house training programs that will strengthen their professional practice.

Also speaking, the secretary of the NUJ Bayelsa State council, comrade Stanley Imgbi, described the initiative as commendable, noting that NAWOJ members have taken a step toward empowering themselves professionally.

He encouraged the leadership to visit various chapels to mobilize and encourage more women journalists to participate actively, though he expressed concern over the turnout at the event.

In her remarks, Mrs. Lilian Erefagha expressed appreciation to the NAWOJ leadership for honoring and celebrating her,she recalled the early days of NAWOJ Bayelsa about three decades ago and noted that while some initially suggested limiting the association’s focus to traditional “women affairs,” she opposed the idea, insisting that women journalists were capable of far more impactful roles.

The symposium session titled “women in jurnalism” was moderated by Tarila Egein, with panelists including Maria Olodi Osumah, Dr. Sophia Obi Apoko, Ibifuro Okah, and Doris Francis Iniekezimine.the event concluded with a practical training session where participants were taught how to produce liquid soap, equipping them with an additional skill for economic empowerment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2