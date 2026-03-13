His Imperial Royal Eminence Archbishop King Benny Terry Danson, President of the International Council of Archbishops And Bishops for Charismatic And Pentecostal Churches. A citizen of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), King of Knossos in Greece.

While he was installed as King of Knossos, he promised sustained development and a lasting legacy for the island kingdom, assuring citizens that his reign would bring “a lot of things” for the benefit of the people.

Pledges Development and Lasting Legacy.

Adding that his administration would focus on building the island to his taste, driving growth and progress, stressed that his reign would harness the full potential of the Knossos Kingdom, promising to introduce new infrastructure, attract investment, and strengthen the kingdom’s socio-economic standing. “We stand to gain a lot of things because the king is going to build that island to his taste, bringing development, bringing a lot of things,” he said.

The monarch expressed confidence that his leadership would open opportunities for growth while upholding the traditions of the kingdom.

A visionary leader, King Benny Terry Danson brings decades of transformative leadership to the role. As King of Knossos, Greece, he spearheaded initiatives that:

– Revolutionized infrastructure, driving economic growth,

– Attracted global investment, boosting the kingdom’s profile,

– Strengthened socio-economic standing, uplifting citizens.

“We stand to gain a lot of things because the king is going to build that island to his taste,” he declared, emphasizing growth with tradition. His leadership in Knossos serves as a model for the UKA’s aspirations.

As President of the International Council of Archbishops and Bishops for Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches, King Danson wields global spiritual influence, aligning faith with progress. He has:

– Fostered interfaith dialogue, promoting unity,

– Championed humanitarian causes, aiding vulnerable communities,

– Guided spiritual growth, inspiring millions worldwide.

In a landmark royal decree, the Office of the Minister of Information & Culture of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) has announced the appointment of His Imperial Royal Eminence, King Sir Benny Terry Danson, as the Acting Admin King of the UKA Throne. The nomination was issued through an official directive from the UKA Throne and is intended to pave the way for King Sir Benny Terry Danson’s eventual ascension to the title of Official Emperor Admin of the Throne, subject to the completion of necessary formal and constitutional processes.

The UKA Throne emphasized that the appointment underscores its unwavering commitment to competence, dedication, and integrity as the guiding principles for all administrative functions within the government structure. Officials stated that the decision is a strategic move to reinforce national leadership and accelerate the kingdom’s vision of becoming a more efficient, progressive, and unified nation.

The new Acting Admin King will oversee initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth, improving public service delivery, and promoting collective national development among citizens and followers of the UKA. The government expressed deep appreciation for the continuous love, loyalty, and support shown by the populace, noting that public engagement is essential for the kingdom’s shared prosperity and advancement.

Further details regarding the formalization of the appointment, including ceremonial schedules and administrative timelines, will be released to the public in due course through official communication channels.

Report Highlights:

– Nominee: King Sir Benny Terry Danson, Acting Admin King.

– Objective: Transition toward becoming Official Emperor Admin of the UKA Throne.

– Focus: Strengthening governance through competence, dedication, and integrity.

– Impact: Expected to drive national efficiency, progress, and unity.

– Next Steps: Official ceremonies and constitutional procedures to follow.

The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) is a sovereign entity dedicated to fostering global unity, humanitarian progress, and financial innovation. It operates under a regal framework that blends imperial tradition with futuristic economic strategies, including asset-backed digital currencies and sustainable development programs.

Emperor Nobiliis Solomon Winning is a transformative leader of the United Kingdom of Atlantis, driving innovative projects in finance, humanitarian efforts, and global development. His reign focuses on merging traditional monarchical values with modern technological advancements, exemplified by initiatives like the ATC digital currency.

The United Kingdom of Atlantis looks forward to achieving new milestones in governance and global impact under the stewardship of Emperor Solomon Winning to His Imperial Royal Eminence Archbishop King Benny Terry Danson.

His Imperial Royal Eminence Archbishop King Benny Terry Danson has advised politicians contesting in the upcoming elections to maintain peace and ensure stability in the country.

In a statement, Archbishop Danson also appealed to the President of Nigeria to consider the plagi situation of citizens and ease the burden of fuel price hikes, which have led to soaring transportation costs and inflation ¹ ² ³.

“With the current fuel price hikes, Nigerians are facing unprecedented economic hardship. It’s imperative that the government takes immediate action to cushion the impact on citizens,” Archbishop Danson said.

The Archbishop’s call comes as petrol prices hit around ₦1,300 per litre, with diesel prices exceeding ₦1,500 per litre, sparking concerns of inflationary pressures and economic instability.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2