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International Women Day: NSITF Boss Bags TUC Award of Excellence.

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International Women Day: NSITF Boss Bags TUC Award of Excellence.

by Editor086

UFOMBA UZUEGBU
The Trade Union Congress Nigeria Women Commission has presented the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) with an Award of Excellence in recognition of his visionary leadership and contributions to women development and commitment to gender equity.

Presenting the Award of Excellence at International Women Day Celebration and Award Night, the Chairperson, TUC Nigeria Women Commission, Comrade Esther Asabe Ahmadu, said Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye deserved the award because of his “visionary leadership, integrity and outstanding service, which have inspired progress and lasting impact.”

She stated further that the award was in appreciation of Faleye’s “unvawering support, and strong commitment to advancing gender equality, promoting decent work, and protecting the rights and dignity of women in the world of work.”

Comrade Ahmadu added that the recipient “has demonstrated a deep understanding of inclusive and equitable workplace through his visionary leadership and consistent support for initiatives that empower women, promote fairness, and strengthen social protection for workers.”

While receiving the award, Faleye expressed gratitude to the TUC Women Commission for recognizing his humble efforts. He dedicated the award to the “hard-working staff of the renewed NSITF” without whom he said, nothing could have been achieved.

Faleye reiterated his commitment to advancing gender inclusiveness and equality, and promotion of safe and healthy workplace for all workers.

The award night which held in Abuja Wednesday, capped a series of activities by the Commission in commemoration of 2026 International Women Day.

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