Gov. Agbu Kefas quells Taraba ASUU- TSU strike with approval of over N3bn for payment of salaries , arrears

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Executive Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has approved the payment of over ₦3 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and non-academic staff unions of Taraba State University in a major move to resolve the ongoing strike at the institution.

During a visit to the university on Thursday, 12 March 2026, Governor Kefas announced the immediate release of ₦200 million, with an additional ₦100 million to be paid monthly starting from April until the outstanding obligations are fully cleared.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to improving education and prioritizing the welfare of staff and students at the university.

To demonstrate his commitment to the agreement, the Governor, who served as visitor to the university, signed the payment documents for the over ₦3 billion settlement in the presence of the ASUU Chairman, Dr. Mbave Joshua Garba, and other union leaders.

The development is expected to pave the way for the suspension of the strike and the resumption of academic activities, in the interest of students.

“An immediate release of 200m today to pay part of the outstanding payment for the month of March.

Beginning from next month (April) 100m will be released monthly until all inherited obligations are fully cleared.

“Pension arrears has already been addressed. Promotion arrears have been approved. The new national minimum wage has been granted and implemented – he said.

Chairman of ASUU -TSU Chapter, Dr. Joshua Mbave, told Journalists that the union immediately convened an emergency meeting to review the governor’s financial commitment toward resolving the dispute.

Mbave said the union leadership subsequently initiated another round of discussions with the university management to finalise arrangements for the resumption of lectures.

“After the governor’s financial commitment yesterday, we convened an emergency meeting as a union to deliberate on the development.

Some of the resolutions from that meeting are being taken to another meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and members of management this morning,” he said.

“By the end of the meeting, we expect to conclude arrangements for lecturers to resume on Monday.

We are ready to call off the indefinite strike action.”

The industrial action had disrupted academic activities at the state-owned university, raising concerns among students and parents over the academic calendar.

However, with the latest intervention by the state government, normal academic activities are expected to resume once the union formally suspends the strike.

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