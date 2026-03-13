Empowering Women: A vital step for economic and social progress –Faleye

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye has described women empowerment as a necessity for a strong, economy and society.

He said ; “Empowering women is not simply a moral obligation–it is an economic and social necessity.”

He stated these at this year’s celebration of International Women Day (IWD) organized by the Trade Union Congress Women Commission in Abuja, Wednesday.

Faleye, who was the special guest of honour at the event, described the theme of the 2026 commemoration, “Empowering Women: The Path to Equal Rights and Social Justice,” as both timely and significant.

“When women are empowered with equal opportunities, fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protection, societies become more stronger and economies grow more resilient,” he submitted.

The NSITF boss commended the Women Commission for consistency in championing the “cause of women within the labour movement and creating a platform that amplifies the voices, concerns, and aspirations of women across our workplaces and communities.”

While acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian women to national development, he however, lamented that many women still faced barriers limiting their access to opportunities and affirmed the NSITF’s commitment to promoting a safe workplace for women and all workers.

The MD urged a commitment by stakeholders to “building a future where every woman has opportunity to work in a safe environment, earn a fair income, and participate fully in decision-making processes that shaped our economy and society.”

In his address at the occasion, the President-General of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo, noted that “Women remain pivotal contributors to our workplaces, our communities, and our nation’s progress.”

He rued the inequalities facing women even as he revealed that the TUC had taken bold steps to end inequalities and institutionalize gender inclusion.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Vanessa Phala Moyo, Country Director for International Labour Organization (ILO) stated that “International Women Day offers the world an annual opportunity to recognise women’s achievements, confront persistent inequalities, and reaffirm our collective commitment to social justice.”

She called attention to “structural barriers that continue to hinder women’s full enjoyment of rights in the world of work”, which she said, should be a call to action.

Summing up, Comrade Esther Saabe Ahmadu, Chairperson, TUC Nigeria Women Commission added her voice to the call for women inclusion saying “as we reflect on the struggles and triumph of women across the globe, it is clear that while we have come a long way, there is still much work to be done to ensure that women are not only seen and heard but also empowered in every sphere of life.”

The occasion had in attendance labour leaders, women leaders, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and other stakeholders.