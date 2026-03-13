Akwaaba returns to ITB Berlin, boosts Africa, Nigeria’s tourism visibility

L-R: Malleh Sallah, the CEO of Balafon Hotel Group, The Gambia; Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market; Adama Njie of Gambia Tourism Board at the ongoing ITB Berlin, holding from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2026 in Germany.

Akwaaba African Travel Market (AATM) returned to the global stage at Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin) after more than a decade away.

The return is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism visibility and deepen Africa’s engagement in the international travel trade.

AATM, which is a Lagos-based travel expo and widely regarded as West Africa’s leading international tourism fair, last participated in the Berlin exhibition in 2012.

The Convener of AATM, Mr Ikechi Uko, in a statement, said its reappearance at the ITB Berlin signaled renewed efforts to reconnect Nigeria and the wider African tourism industry with one of the world’s most influential travel marketplaces.

According to Uko, ITB Berlin, founded in 1966, attracts thousands of exhibitors, buyers and tourism stakeholders from across the globe each year.

He said the event was a key platform for destination marketing, partnerships and investment opportunities.

Uko said Akwaaba’s presence at the event reinforced Nigeria’s position as an emerging tourism hub in West Africa and provided African destinations with greater visibility in the global travel ecosystem.

“After more than a decade away, Akwaaba African Travel Market has made a significant return to ITB Berlin,” he said.

He described the return as both symbolic and strategic, noting that it reflects West Africa’s readiness to reengage with global tourism conversations.

According to Uko, the platform has consistently sought to bring the global travel exhibition experience to the region.

“Now in its 22nd year, Akwaaba African Travel Market Lagos has consistently worked to bring the global travel exhibition experience to West Africa, creating a platform where African destinations engage directly with international buyers, airlines, hospitality brands and tour operators,” he said.

Uko said over the past year, the AATM had intensified its global outreach by participating in several major tourism exhibitions.

The exhibitions include Kilifair Travel Expo in Tanzania, Magical Kenya Travel Expo, World Travel Market London and EMITT.

He noted that such engagements help position African destinations within global distribution networks while enabling industry players to build relationships with international buyers and investors.

He said Akwaaba’s international presence also spanned several continental tourism platforms, including Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, Africa’s Travel Indaba and Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo.

He further noted that participation in these exhibitions had allowed the travel market to benchmark its operations against international standards in exhibition management, destination marketing and trade networking.

Uko said Akwaaba’s renewed presence at ITB Berlin would help amplify Africa’s tourism narrative at a time when the continent is seeking greater share of global travel flows.

For Nigeria in particular, he said the development is expected to strengthen the country’s role in regional tourism promotion while positioning Lagos as a gateway for travel business across West Africa.

Uko said the development was more than a participation in a trade show rather it sends a clear signal that the region is ready to compete and collaborate within the evolving global tourism economy.

“It is a statement: West Africa is ready to engage the world — again,” he said.

The ITB Berlin 2026 held from March 3 to March 5, 2026, at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds in Germany.

