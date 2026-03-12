Your attacks on Oyebamiji sign of defeat, AMBO Media chides Adeleke

..demands Osun Govt account for N1 trillion revenue, 114 tractors

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The AMBO Media Fronts, a support group affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has described recent criticisms of Oyebamiji by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke as a sign of political defeat ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Daily Champion recalls that the office Governor Adeleke in a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed alleged that Oyebamiji, “as the head of Osun State Investment Company (OSICOL), the APC candidate mismanaged the resources of Osun State, as evidenced in the handling of state properties in Lagos and Abuja.

“As Finance Commissioner, he authorised the sale of Osun’s holding at Omoluabi to a proxy firm under a less-than-transparent process. While in the Finance Ministry, he pursued anti-workers’ measures by supporting the non-payment of pension debts and other entitlements of senior citizens.”

However, the group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Coordinator, Adebayo Adedeji, said the attacks contained in a press statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, were part of a desperate attempt by the Adeleke administration to distract the public from what it called glaring governance failures.

He said, “AMBO Media states once again that Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) did not mismanage the resources of OSICOL. On the contrary, he revived the organisation. When he was appointed Managing Director/CEO in 2011, the company was virtually moribund. Within five years, he improved its fortunes to over ₦6 billion. He also diversified its portfolio by building over 30 flats in choice locations in Abuja and Lagos and by establishing an NNPC Mega Station, which remains a major source of internally generated revenue for the current administration.

“We also state that AMBO played no role in the sale of Omoluabi Holdings. The transaction was supervised by the former Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, in 2013. Ironically, Bolorunduro now serves as the Economic Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“As Commissioner for Finance, AMBO ended the half-salary regime within months of his appointment. He also ensured the prompt payment of salaries and pensions and facilitated one of the best salary scales for doctors in Nigeria for Osun State doctors in 2019. He equally ensured the swift implementation of the ₦30,000 national minimum wage in 2020.”

The group further challenged the Adeleke administration to provide explanations on several governance issues, particularly the management of about ₦1 trillion in revenue allegedly received by the state since November 2022.

The group queries the whereabouts of 114 tractors the state government reportedly claimed to have purchased for agricultural development in a press statement issued in August 2024.

The group asked why the government was now reportedly laying claim to only 31 tractors and demanded clarity on the discrepancy.