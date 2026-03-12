Wike’s PDP faction calls for unity, end to court battles

…As PDP prepares for State congresses, convention

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Nyesom Wike has urged its members to exercise restraint, stating that the time for intense legal wrangling is over and it’s now time for reconciliation and strengthening the party.

Speaking at the 86th meeting of the Senator Mao Ohuabunwa-led Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, stressed that recent court decisions should be a clear indication for members to put aside their differences and work towards party unity.

“The court has spoken once again that the rule of law must prevail in our party’s internal affairs.

I want to call on all party stakeholders and leaders to unite ourselves for the betterment of our party.

Enough of litigations that will delay our activities towards the 2027 general election”, he said.

The 86th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT), chaired by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, provided an opportunity to lay out the party’s agenda for the upcoming period, encompassing state congresses and the National Convention.

In his remarks, Senator Ohuabunwa described the meeting as a pivotal moment for the PDP, urging attendees to approach the discussions with prudence, institutional insight, and composure.

He said; “This gathering comes at a defining moment in the life of the PDP; one that calls not for emotion or haste, but for wisdom, institutional memory, and calm reflection.

As the Board of Trustees, we are not merely participants in party affairs; we are the custodians of its soul, its values, and its constitutional integrity.

“Our party has recently recorded significant milestones in its ongoing process of internal reorganization and strengthening.

Across the country, we have successfully conducted ward and local government congresses, which were largely peaceful, transparent and reflective of the democratic spirit that defines our party.

“These exercises demonstrate that the PDP remains deeply rooted in participatory democracy and the will of its members at the grassroots.

“We are optimistic that the state congresses scheduled to take place this weekend will further consolidate this process and strengthen our party structures across the federation.

“These congresses are not merely administrative exercises; they are critical steps in renewing the legitimacy, inclusiveness, and vitality of our great party.

Similarly, active preparations are in progress for our National Convention on March 29th and 30th, which will enable the party to further reposition itself and reaffirm its dedication to democratic values, unity, and public service.

“It is also important to acknowledge the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal, which have affirmed the legality and authority of the National Caretaker Committee led by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed.

“These judicial pronouncements have provided much-needed clarity and stability within the party.

As a law-abiding political organization, we respect the decisions of the courts and will continue to conduct our affairs in accordance with the rule of law and the provisions of our party constitution”, he added.

