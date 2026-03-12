Wike opens first new district in FCT, plans infrastructure for Waru-Pozema

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Barr Nyesom Wike FCT Administration, is set to provide essential infrastructure in the newly opened Waru-Pozema District, enabling residents and developers to move in and start development.

Barr. Wike made this commitment on Thursday while inspecting ongoing projects across the Federal Capital Territory, stating that the administration will collaborate with relevant agencies to provide basic infrastructure in the district, located in Cadastral Zone D16.

The FCT Administration will consult with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and other relevant departments to determine the next steps, including checking if the project is included in the 2026 budget, the Minister streesed.

“About the new district of Waru-Pozema in Cadastral Zone D16, we have to find out from the FCDA or the coordinator what they have in mind, whether it is in the 2026 budget,” he added.

“Don’t worry, we will do everything we can to provide the needed infrastructure and open up the district so that people can move in, wike reiterated.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the level of work on various judicial infrastructure projects inspected during the tour. He noted that the contractors handling the Court of Appeal complex assured that the project would be completed by May. He added that the judges’ quarters, including the Federal High Court section, had already been furnished.

Wike explained that the project comprises 10 duplexes for the Federal High Court, 20 duplexes for the FCT High Court and another 10 duplexes for the Court of Appeal, adding that the facilities would be inaugurated during the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office.

The minister also inspected a major road project in Katampe, which he described as functioning like a ring road, and commended the contractor for the pace and quality of work. He praised construction firm China Geo-Engineering Corporation, saying it was one of the companies whose commitments could be trusted. “It’s one of those companies—when they give you their word, you can go to the bank with it,” he said, expressing satisfaction with the level of supervision by the FCT Administration.

Speaking on his motivation for regularly inspecting projects, Wike said his commitment was driven by service and the confidence reposed in him by President Tinubu. “For the President to have confidence in you and give you an assignment, you have no choice but to be committed to the job,” he said.

Regarding national politics, Minister Wike emphasized the need for unity within the Peoples Democratic Party, stressing that reconciliation among party members should take precedence over discussions about future electoral strategies.

He expressed confidence that the party could regain its competitiveness if its members approached reconciliation with sincerity, noting that the party’s upcoming convention was currently the primary focus of attention.