Wike dares Moro to present terms for PDP reconciliation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has dared the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, to come up with concrete proposals for reconciliation within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warning against behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Speaking at the party’s 106th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Wike said, “When you talk about reconciliation, come with clear terms. I don’t like people who negotiate in secret and come out to shout in public.”

Wike dismissed allegations that his role in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration makes him a “mole” within the PDP, insisting he remains loyal to the opposition party.

He also rejected suggestions to create another caretaker committee, stressing that preparations for the party’s national convention had already been finalized.

“The party is working hard for the convention to hold. The venue has been secured and necessary fees paid. The convention must hold and everyone will be allowed to participate,” Wike declared.

The former Rivers State Governor asserted that his faction remains firmly in control of the PDP amid the party’s internal crisis.

“We are for reconciliation, but genuine reconciliation,” Wike said, adding that his camp would only negotiate from a position of strength.

Earlier, Moro called for unity within the party, stressing that the survival of the PDP should be placed above personal ambitions.

“Whether I contest the election in 2027 or not, the survival of PDP is paramount,” Moro said.

Similarly, the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, described the recent Court of Appeal ruling on the party’s leadership structure as a boost for the PDP and Nigeria’s democracy.

He expressed optimism that the judgment would restore confidence in the party and attract more members ahead of future elections.

