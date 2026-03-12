Vocational support programme: Julius Berger demonstrates commitment to CSR as Academy graduates 36

Some graduates of Batch 2025 of Julius Berger’s annual Vocational Support Programme, VSP receiving their certificates last week in Abuja.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Tuesday, demonstrated its unflinching commitment to being socially responsible when the leading engineering construction company’s Academy marked the successful completion of its Batch 2025 Vocational Training Programme with the graduation of 36 trainees across key technical disciplines, including carpentry, masonry, and plumbing.

The initiative underscores the Company’s continued commitment to skills development, youth empowerment, and sustainable capacity building within its host communities.

Delivering his address at the ceremony, the Director of Administration, Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Kaita, described the occasion as more than a graduation ceremony, but a celebration of purpose and measurable impact.

He emphasised that Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, must be measurable, sustainable, and impactful, noting that the Vocational Support Programme clearly meets these standards.

Kaita stated that the graduation of Batch 2025 trainees does not mark the end of their journey, but rather the beginning, explaining that the Company’s vision is to scale the initiative sustainably, ensuring that more Nigerian youths acquire certified technical skills that contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Highlighting the broader economic value of vocational excellence, he noted that skilled artisans reduce dependence on imports, improve construction quality, enhance productivity, and create micro-enterprises, adding that this is how grassroots economic transformation begins.

Addressing the graduates directly, he charged them to step forward with confidence, build with excellence, work with integrity, and grow with discipline even as he expressed his hope that the training received would serve as a solid foundation upon which the graduands would construct prosperous futures for themselves, their families, and the nation, affirming that their future begins now.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Head, Human Resource Department, Olorunfemi Ojomo also commended the graduands for their dedication and reaffirmed Julius Berger’s strategic focus on investing in human capital as a critical driver of national development and organisational excellence, just as he emphasised the importance of vocational expertise in strengthening Nigeria’s construction sector.

He also noted that beyond infrastructure delivery, Julius Berger remains intentional about creating meaningful opportunities that empower individuals and uplift communities.

In her address, the Talent Manager, Mrs Goodness Onoja reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to strengthening technical skills development in Nigeria through its Vocational Support Programme.

She highlighted its growth from automotive training in 2024, with 36 participants and 30 graduates to its expansion in 2025 into masonry, carpentry, and plumbing, where 36 of 40 trainees completed the programme, including two female graduates.

She announced that all graduating participants would receive Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 1 and Level 2 certifications in their respective trades, further reinforcing the programme’s objective of equipping them with industry-recognised qualifications aligned with national standards.

Looking ahead, Onoja revealed that the 2026 batch, scheduled to commence in late April, will introduce new training streams in electrical installation and solar technology.

This expansion will be supported by a strategic partnership with GIZ, which has provided an integrated technical expert to strengthen curriculum development, training materials, tools, and infrastructure to meet international standards.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating cohort, the Class President, Ms. Victorious O Odah expressed deep gratitude to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the opportunity to undergo ten months of intensive vocational training in plumbing, masonry, and carpentry.

She acknowledged the company’s provision of a structured learning environment that fostered discipline, professionalism, and technical excellence.

According to her, the programme not only equipped participants with practical skills, ranging from water system installation and block laying to the construction of wooden structures, but also strengthened their confidence and preparedness for the realities of the working environment.

The comprehensive training programme was designed to equip participants with practical, industry-relevant competencies aligned with global best practices in construction and engineering.

Over the course of the programme, the trainees received hands-on instruction, technical mentorship, and structured learning aimed at enhancing their Employability and entrepreneurial potential.

Through programmes such as this, Julius Berger continues to reinforce its role as a responsible corporate citizen, committed to building structures, strengthening communities, and shaping futures.

Key Julius Berger staff at the historic event include, the Director, Administration, Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita Isa, Head, Corporate Communications, James Agama, Head, Human Resource Department, Olorunfemi Ojomo, Coordinator, Julius Berger Plant and Equipment Academy, Ajamah Himernuel, Talent Management Manager, Onoja Goodness, Human Resources Coordinator, Nasiru Mohammed, Deputy Human Resources Cordinator, Samuel Adenuga, Snr. Training Manager, Akin Ogunfuyi, Commercial Manager, Abuja Building & Facilities, Aleks Serafimowski, Document Control Officer, Region Central North, Caroline Akani and representatives of the company’s Media Relations Office.