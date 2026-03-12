Vietnamese Ambassador meets APC National Chairman, share lessons on development, politics

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Bui Quoc Hung, met with the APC National Chairman on Thursday and shared insights into Vietnam’s political system and development experiences since gaining independence from Britain.

The Ambassador highlighted the similarities between Vietnam and Nigeria, including their histories of defending their sovereign nations and their young, hardworking populations against colonialism.

Hung congratulated the APC National Chairman on the achievements of the Nigerian Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in stabilizing the economy and improving infrastructure.

The ambassador expressed optimism about the APC’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections, citing Nigeria’s progress in macro-economic stability and investment.

While briefing the media, Hung said that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in agriculture, ICT, human resource exchange, culture, and sports.

Later, the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who also spoke to newsmen after the Ambassador, identified the biggest takeaway as knowing Vietnam’s roadmap for growth, which involves strategic infrastructure development and manpower training.

He noted that Nigeria is following a similar path, with government investments in infrastructure projects like the Sokoto-Badagry road and the AKK project.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of the Maradi Port Project, which will enhance trade and economic growth in the region.

He emphasized Nigeria’s potential as a giant in West Africa and Africa, and the need for partnership with Vietnam to achieve development goals.

The meeting aimed to foster cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries, with a focus on achieving progress and prosperity.