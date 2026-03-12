Tiv professors decry Benue killings, seek FG’s intervention

The Forum of Ayatutu Professors (FAP) on Thursday condemned the continued attacks on communities in Benue, resulting to the killings and displacement of hundreds of innocent residents.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by Prof. Tor lorapuu and Prof. Simon Irtwange, Chairman & Secretary, Board of Trustees & Council of Management, which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FAP is an association of all Tiv-speaking professors worldwide.

The forum observed with great concern the increasing rate of terrorists attacks on Benue people and the resultant effect of each attack on them.

FAP expressed disappointment over what it described as the Federal Government’s poor handling of the prolonged, organised attacks on the people of Benue and many other parts of Nigeria.

“The most recent horrific massacre in Mbaav and other villages in Turan, Kwande Local Government is abhorring and totally unacceptable.

“These persistent attacks have caused physical harm, leading to massive annihilation, loss of properties, and complete dislocation and disorientation of the poor and humble people struggling to live their daily lives.

“This is the objective of the enemy, to humiliate, cause intense fear, suffering, uproot and disorganise a people and forcefully occupy their spaces,” they said.

The forum said many countries of the world experienced terrorism but had overcome it, adding that Nigeria can learn from such countries and also tackle the unacceptable and dangerous vice.

“Evidence also abounds of the Nigerian Army success stories in assisting other nations to overcome civil wars, freedom fights, guerrilla fighters and even terrorist threats.

“Therefore, Nigerians are embarrassed that the story is different at home. Nigerians are more embarrassed that Nigerian soldiers are killed daily by these terrorists,” FAP said.

The Forum also questioned the purpose of the many security formations in Benue, if the people cannot benefit from their presence.

“We acknowledge and support the position of the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse for the immediate deployment of airstrikes on the terrorists.

“we call on every Benue citizen to be vigilant. Watch more, hear more and speak less.

“Our politicians must also note that their attitudes significantly seem to be shaping and determining the attitudes of their followers.

“This is not the time for disunity. All Benue citizens must stay awake to the existential threat before the people.

“We requests all the political leaders and political elites in the state to show more commitment and responsibility to the people by distinguishing between their politics and the lives and blood of their people,” it said.