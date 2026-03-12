Tinubu reaffirms commitment to democracy, rule of law

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to democracy, national unity and the rule of law, describing himself as a “die-hard democrat”.

Tinubu spoke during an interfaith breaking of fast with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President described himself as a committed democrat devoted to Nigeria’s unity, stability and democratic growth.

“I’m a die-hard democrat. I follow that belief wholeheartedly and remain committed to a united Nigeria.

“That principle and philosophy will live and die with me,” he said.

Tinubu reflected on Nigeria’s democratic journey and the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists over the years.

“I’m glad we are all democrats and subscribe to this democracy voluntarily and willingly.

“We have pursued it selflessly for 26 years. Some of us still carry bruises from the struggle,” he said.

The President recalled experiences of activists who fought for democratic rule in the country.

“We went to detention, protested and faced attacks. Some of us went into exile and formed NADECO,” he said.

Tinubu stressed that democratic participation remained voluntary and must be guided by respect for the rule of law.

He noted that democracy thrives on debate, dissent and majority decision.

“A minority will have their say, though they might not have their way. That is the sweetness and essence of democracy,” he said.

The President urged political actors to engage in constructive debate while remaining committed to national stability.

“We must debate intellectually and interrogate one another honestly, but remain committed to the peace and stability of the country,” he said.

Tinubu also spoke on his decision to assent to the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly.

“I signed the Electoral Act because there was an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly that passed it.

“I submitted myself to the principle of the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

The President added that democracy requires tolerance, cooperation and mutual respect among political actors.

“We must accommodate one another and strengthen our democratic platform.

“There must be peace, stability and commitment to the rule of law,” he said.

