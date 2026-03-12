Tinubu nominates Lamido Yuguda as CBN Deputy Governor

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Mr Lamido Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation of the Senate.

The appointment is in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

This is contained in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yuguda’s nomination followed the recent appointment of the former deputy governor, Mr Bala Bello, as Special Adviser to the President on Political Economy.

The President urged the nominees to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, professionalism and commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

Yuguda previously served as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2020 to 2024.

He is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy in 1983.

In 1991, he earned a Master’s degree in Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Yuguda began his professional career at the CBN in 1984 as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department.

He later worked as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund between 1997 and 2001.

Yuguda returned to the CBN after his stint at the IMF and continued his career at the apex bank.

He retired from the CBN in 2016, after serving for six years as Director of the Reserve Management Department.

