Tambuwal, Abaribe, 7 other senators defect to ADC

Nine senators across different political parties, on Thursday, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The senators are Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; Eyinnaya Abaribe, Abia; Binos Yaroe, Adamawa; Victor Umeh, Anambra; Tony Nwonye, Anambra; Lawal Usman, Kaduna; Ogoshi Onawo, Nasarawa State; Augustine Akobundu, Abia and Ireti Kingibe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The letters of defection addressed to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio were read during plenary.
