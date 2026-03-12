32.9 C
Lagos
March 12, 2026
Trending now

Tiv professors decry Benue killings, seek FG’s intervention

Tambuwal, Abaribe, 7 other senators defect to ADC

NCPC boss urges Christian women to pray for peace in Nigeria, Middle…

Wike opens first new district in FCT, plans infrastructure for Waru-Pozema

Your attacks on Oyebamiji sign of defeat, AMBO Media chides Adeleke

Osun 2026: Why I deserve to be re-elected –Adeleke

Governor Okpebholo’s 100MW Ologbo initiative seeks to guarantee reliable energy

Vocational support programme: Julius Berger demonstrates commitment to CSR as Academy graduates…

PDP expresses hope for Ekiti election as Court of Appeal affirms Dr.…

More time for student loan applications as NELFUND extends deadline for Institutions

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Tambuwal, Abaribe, 7 other senators defect to ADC

by Peter Anayo094

Nine senators across different political parties, on Thursday, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The senators are Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto; Eyinnaya Abaribe, Abia; Binos Yaroe, Adamawa; Victor Umeh, Anambra; Tony Nwonye, Anambra; Lawal Usman, Kaduna; Ogoshi Onawo, Nasarawa State; Augustine Akobundu, Abia and Ireti Kingibe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The letters of defection addressed to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio were read during plenary.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

LG poll: Chairmanship aspirant submits nomination form amidst supporters’ jubilation

Peter Anayo

Resist pressure that could undermine INEC’s integrity, APC chieftain tells Amupitan

Peter Anayo

ANSIEC releases timetable for 2026 Council Election in Anambra, urge political parties to nominate responsible, credible candidates

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetjojobet girişcasibom