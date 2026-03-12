Senate mourns soldiers killed in Kukawa attack in Borno

The Senate on Wednesday mourned the fallen soldiers in the Kukawa attack in Borno, expressing grave concern over the deadly assault on a Nigerian Army formation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate observed a minute silence for the soldiers, following a motion moved by Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North) during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Monguno said that the suspected insurgents launched the coordinated attack in the early hours of March 9, targetting troops stationed in Kukawa Local Government Area.

He said that the attackers advanced from several directions, engaging soldiers in a prolonged battle that lasted nearly 24 hours but the troops resisted bravely.

The senator particularly lamented the death of Lt.-Col. Umar Farouq, describing him as a key figure in the restoration of stability in Kukawa after insurgents once ransacked the town.

“Lt.-Col. Farouk played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of displaced residents,” he recalled.

The lawmaker also disclosed that several military vehicles were destroyed and weapons looted during the assault, describing the attack as part of renewed insurgent offensives.

He said that the attack came despite the ongoing counter-insurgency operations under Operation Hadin Kai aimed at dismantling extremist networks in the North-East.

Monguno further stated that another community, Doro in Kukawa Local Government Area, was attacked by insurgents on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one soldier.

“Even this morning, as I came to present this motion, I received reports of another attack,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, commended the courage and sacrifice of the officers and soldiers defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting communities from insurgent violence.

“We salute their bravery, determination and zeal. Their efforts have helped reclaim territories once firmly controlled by Boko Haram insurgents,” Monguno said.

Seconding the motion, Sen Shehu Lawal (APC Borno Central) said that the renewed resurgence of insurgency in Borno had reached an alarming rate, adding that something needed to be done urgently.

“I also want to commend the military for not abdicating its responsibility. They stood firm to fight this insurgency with a view to allowing our people to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The senate, thereafter, observed a minute of silence in honour of the soldiers who, it said, paid the supreme sacrifice while defending the country from insurgent attacks.

The Senate also commended the troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their resilience and commitment to safeguarding communities across Nigeria’s troubled North-East zone.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigerian Armed Forces to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance operations and logistics support to strengthen the ongoing efforts aimed at ending insurgency.

Concluding the deliberations, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended Monguno for his support to the Nigerian army in the North-East zone.

Akpabio said that President Bola Tinubu was doing his best to deal with insecurity in the country.

