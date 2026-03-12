Put people first’ – Wike charges new FCT council Chairmen

…Pledges rainbow coalition’ with FCT council Chairmen

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has reiterated his commitment to collaborate with the newly elected Area Council chairmen, transcending party lines, to drive development in the Federal Capital Territory.

He described this partnership as a “rainbow coalition” geared towards enhancing the lives of FCT residents.

Wike made this commitment on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, while receiving the chairmen at his office, where they presented their certificates of return ahead of their June swearing-in ceremony.

Congratulating the chairmen on their electoral triumph, Wike emphasized the need for them to focus on governance and cooperation to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, I congratulate the brand new chairmen of the Area Councils. By the grace of God, you have worked hard and emerged victorious, and we thank God for the opportunity given to you to serve,” Wike said.

The Minister stressed that effective governance in the territory requires collaboration among leaders regardless of political differences.

“No matter the party, what is important is that we work together. Since I came as minister, we have always worked together in the city, and that is why we have continued to achieve results,” he added.

The minister also noted that candidates who supported the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the council elections had received backing from the government.

“Candidates who supported Mr. President received our support, and we thank God they emerged victorious. Even those from other parties who support the President will be part of what we call a rainbow coalition in the FCT,” he said.

Wike assured the chairmen that the FCT Administration would partner with them once they assume office, urging them to prepare for the responsibilities ahead.

“By the time you are sworn in, we will begin to work together to move the councils forward. The support given to you by Mr. President means you must reciprocate by giving good governance to the people,” he stated.

Wlik congratulated the outgoing council leaders, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

