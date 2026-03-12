PDP expresses hope for Ekiti election as Court of Appeal affirms Dr. Wole Oluyede as governorship candidate

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Court of Appeal, Akure Division verdict, which affirmed Dr. Wole Oluyede as the duly nominated PDP governorship candidate for Ekiti State election.

The party noted that in a unanimous decision, a three-man appellate panel set aside the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, which nullified the Ekiti State Governorship primary election.

The Court of Appeal held that the primary election conducted by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee was valid, transparent, and complied with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the party and signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, the judgment effectively puts to rest the leadership and candidacy disputes that over-shadowed the party’s preparations for the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election and the 2027 general elections.

The PDP welcomed the judgment, stating that it upholds the actions of the Turaki-led process and provides the necessary legal finality for the party to enter the general election as a unified front.

The Court of Appeal’s decision is a significant development in the lead-up to the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The PDP is expected to move forward with Dr. Wole Oluyede as its candidate, and the party is likely to campaign on a platform of unity and progress for Ekiti State.

“Today, the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, overturned the decision of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, delivered by Hon. Justice Babs Kuewumi on 13th January 2026, which nullified the congress that produced Dr. Olumayokun Oluwole Oluyede as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

“The appeal, which was lodged by the PDP under the leadership of Kabiru Turaki, SAN, contended that the trial court erred in law when it held that the primaries that produced Dr. Oluyede were not in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic, the Electoral Act, and the PDP Constitution.

“The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Peter Obiorah, Hon. Justice Jane Inyang, and Hon. Justice Peter Affen upheld the appeal and held that the primaries were conducted in substantial compliance with all extant laws relating to PDP primaries, and that the product therefrom was regular and must be granted recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“By this judgment, the candidature of Dr. Olumayokun Oluwole Oluyede, who was given a certificate of return by the Turaki-led PDP, has been validated.

We encourage all our supporters in Ekiti to double their campaign efforts to ensure that the PDP wins the governorship election and gives to the people of the state the qualitative leadership that our candidate and party offer,” the statement concluded.