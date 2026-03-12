Osun 2026: Why I deserve to be re-elected –Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has identified key achievements recorded by his government across key sectors of the state as reasons why he deserves to be re-elected for another term in office.

Adeleke disclosed this on Wednesday at the Government House Banquet Hall to mark the commencement of the campaign for the August 15, 2026 governorship election, while receiving members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Osun State Council.

Adeleke noted that his administration had implemented several people-focused programmes and infrastructural projects aimed at improving the welfare of residents and accelerating development across the state.

He stressed that the Imole Medical Outreach, which he said had benefitted almost 80,000 residents, alongside efforts to revive the state’s cocoa economy through aggressive distribution of seedlings and the introduction of new farming initiatives.

According to the governor, one of the major milestones of our administration is the empowerment of cooperative societies with nearly N4 billion, as well as support for Community Development Associations (CDAs) through grassroots health and infrastructure projects.

“When the opposition asked whether I deserve to be re-elected, I told them Yes based on my performance in this first term in office. l demonstrates servant leadership traits by praising God in governance and by serving the collective interest and yearnings of Osun people for people’s based development.

“I deserve re-election for several reasons namely: The empowerment of Osun cooperatives movement with almost N4billion naira; The support and strengthening of community development associations (CDA) with grassroots health and infra projects; Implementation of Imole Medical outreach with almost 80 thousand beneficiaries, reviving of Osun cocoa revolution through aggressive seedling distribution and new farmers’ initiative;

“The acquisition of brand new tractors now serving farmers across the state, implementation of thousands of local projects through integrated rural development under O-RAMP; Introduction of 45 days windows for acquisition of certificate of occupancy, the revival of Osun free trade zones with active investors;

“The digitisation of Osun tax and revenue collection system; The implementation of SIFMIS payroll application which was abandoned under Oyetola administration; The reduction of Osun debt stock by over 40 percent according to the National Debt Management Office; The implementation of local content policy for Osun money to service Osun; The development of the first five star stadium for the state; The making of Osun sport commission and Osun sport development fund; The revival of six moribound waterworks across the state;

“The development of over a billion naira Ora water dams to service igbomina land; Strategic water access projects through 332 boreholes across the 332 wards; Development of Osun as a digital hub for digital economy; Ongoing dualisation of township roads at Iwo, Ila Orangun, Obokun/Oriade, Ile Ife, Ifetedo, Ikirun and Osogbo among others achievements.”

Governor Adeleke also sought the prayers and support of religious leaders for a free and fair election through which the will of the people will prevail.

He said ”I have also taken note of your plans to embark on a new mosque project. I am happy you have secured a befitting location. Our government will work with you on ways to achieve productive partnership to make the project a reality. The Commissioner for Home Affairs is directed to relate with your society on this issue.

“Your visit comes on a day that is of great importance to our dear state. Today marks the starting point of campaigning for the August 15, 2026 governorship elections. We need your prayers and support for free and fair elections through which the will of the people will prevail” he said.

While commending the Governor on various road projects embarked on across the state, the Secretary, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Osun State Council, Akande Hafiz , urged to Adeleke to support the construction of a new mosque following the damage to their central mosque caused by an ongoing road dualisation project in Iwo area of Osun state.

He said “The ongoing dualization road project has affected our Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque, and we believe you want to bring beauty to our environment. Due to this development, we have been managing to pray elsewhere, as the Mosque is severely damaged and cannot be used for prayer due to safety concerns.

“We have gotten another land where we want to build a new mosque and we said before we could start this we need to seek approval of your Excellency. Mr Governor we are humbly seeking your support in this respect and as God fearing Governor who sings every time everyday whatever you may be you are always appreciative of the mercy of God in your life. We are come to say Mr Governor we need your support whatever the ramifications,” he stated.