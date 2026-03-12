NCPC boss urges Christian women to pray for peace in Nigeria, Middle East, the World

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof Stephen Adegbite, has called on Christian women to continue praying for peace in Nigeria, Africa, the Middle East, and globally.

Bishop Adegbite made this appeal while receiving the executive members of the Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria, FCT chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja on March 11, 2025.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka.

“We must continue to pray for peace in Nigeria, peace in Africa, peace in the Middle East, and peace in the world,” he emphasised.

The NCPC boss highlighted the successful conclusion of the 2025 pilgrimage exercise, noting that over 500 pilgrims were safely returned to Nigeria.

Due to the fragile security situation in Israel and the Middle East, the Commission has suspended all pilgrimage activities until the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran subsides.

Bishop Adegbite commended President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for pilgrimage to thrive in Nigeria and for providing quality leadership. “Most of the things he has done, no President has done since 1960,” he said.

He also praised the President’s efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria, stating that the country would no longer be safe for its enemies.

Earlier, Lady Adesola Omoware, Chairperson of the Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) FCT Chapter, lauded Bishop Adegbite’s work in promoting Christian pilgrimage and strengthening believers’ spiritual lives.

The Chairperson also informed Bishop Adegbite of their forthcoming empowerment program aimed at uplifting members through financial support, skills acquisition, and capacity development.

It needs be stressed that the visit of the Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria FCT chapter, coincided with the celebration of the International week for Mothers.