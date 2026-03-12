More time for student loan applications as NELFUND extends deadline for Institutions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has granted an extension of its Student Loan Application Portal for institutions that formally requested more time for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The extension is exclusively for institutions that submitted official requests to NELFUND for additional time to enable their eligible students to complete their applications on the NELFUND Student Loan Portal.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, the Fund is committed to ensuring all eligible Nigerian students can access the student loan programme.

“NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that eligible students across participating institutions have the opportunity to access the student loan programme.”

NELFUND is urging all eligible students from the affected institutions to seize this opportunity and complete their applications through the official NELFUND portal.

The Fund remains dedicated to transparency, accountability, and providing sustainable student financing solutions that break down financial obstacles to higher education in Nigeria.