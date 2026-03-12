LASG begins investigations on Elena Jessica’s death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has commenced a full-scale investigation into the death of a Lagos socialite, Jessica Elena, popularly known as Elena, who reportedly died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in the state.

The probe is being conducted through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), the state’s regulatory body responsible for monitoring, licensing and accrediting healthcare facilities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of HEFAMAA, Abiola Idowu, followed by widespread reports on social media alleging that the young woman, identified as Elena Jessica, developed complications after the aesthetic procedure, which reportedly occurred during or shortly after the surgery.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being verified, the state government said a comprehensive and transparent investigation has been launched to determine what led to the tragic outcome.

Preliminary findings indicate that the clinic where the cosmetic procedure reportedly took place is registered with HEFAMAA.

However, the agency stressed that registration does not exempt any healthcare facility from regulatory scrutiny, particularly in cases involving patient safety concerns.

According to the agency, aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures in Lagos State are governed by strict regulatory standards covering facility infrastructure, practitioner qualifications, infection prevention protocols, patient consent procedures, anaesthetic safety and emergency response capability.

HEFAMAA said it has therefore initiated a detailed review of the incident, including verification of the professional credentials of the medical personnel involved and an assessment of whether the facility complied with the established standards before, during and after the procedure.

The agency appealed to members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that could undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“The agency has commenced a comprehensive review of the incident, including an assessment of compliance with regulatory standards, verification of the professional credentials of the medical personnel involved and evaluation of the level of care provided to the patient,” the statement said.

The government also advised residents seeking cosmetic or aesthetic procedures to ensure they patronise only accredited healthcare facilities operated by qualified medical practitioners with the required training and competence.

Authorities reiterated that the state remains committed to safeguarding public health through strengthened regulatory oversight, continuous monitoring of healthcare facilities and strict enforcement of healthcare standards.

Officials said further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.