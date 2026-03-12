IWD: GAGAP empowers over 650 Rivers girls with menstrual hygiene awareness, distributes sanitary materials

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A women-focused organisation, “Give A Girl A Pad” (GAGAP) Initiative, in collaboration with African Immigrants Resource Centre, has distributed sanitary materials to over 650 young girls at the Community Secondary School, Amadi-Ama, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Convener of GAGAP, Mrs. Chimezie OjiKalu, represented by the group’s Coordinator in Rivers State, Nwakuna Doris, said the event was in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day celebrations, with the theme “Give to gain”.

Ojikalu said the event was aimed at ‘eliminating period poverty,’ and promote menstrual hygiene among the girl child before, during and after menstrual flow.

She emphasized that the programme was not just about distributing sanitary pads to the girls, but also about sensitizing and empowering them with knowledge about their rights, dignity, and strength as women.

“Women play a very vital role in the society. As young girls, you are potential women, and that is why you should not allow any one to intimidate you.

The girl child has power and is clothed with strength and dignity.

“Today, we’re not only celebrating the achievements of women and girls across the world, but we’ve also come to address an important issue that affects the health, dignity, and confidence of the girl child, which is ‘menstrual hygiene’. For many girls, menstruation is still surrounded by silence, stigma, and misinformation,” she said.

Mrs. OjiKalu regretted that some girls miss school or feel ashamed simply because they lack access to sanitary products or proper information about their bodies.

Explaining that, “This is why the “Give a Girl a Pad” (GAGAP) initiative exists, to ensure that no girl feels embarrassed, unprepared, or left behind because of her natural biological process.

Today’s programme is not just about distributing sanitary pads. It is about education, awareness, dignity, and empowerment.

“We want every girl here to understand that menstruation is natural and healthy, and that with proper hygiene practices, she can continue to pursue her dreams confidently without limitations.

“As young girls and upcoming women, I want you to know that you are strong, capable, and full of potentials.

Your dreams are valid, and nothing, not even the challenges associated with menstruation, should stop you from achieving greatness.”

She expressed appreciation to their partners, volunteers, teachers, and supporters for their contributions to the success of the event.

“Your commitment to supporting the girl child and promoting menstrual health is a powerful contribution to building a healthier and more confident generation of young women.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us all renew our commitment to supporting girls, breaking harmful taboos around menstruation, and ensuring that every girl has access to menstrual hygiene products, education, and a supportive environment.”

The event featured interactive sessions, including a presentation by Mrs. Precious Akutamadu, who encouraged the students to maintain personal hygiene, especially during their menstrual flow.

Akutamadu also advised the students to be open with their parents (mothers) and guardians, relate freely with them, and to also prioritize their education and well-being.

“Take the knowledge you gain today seriously and put them into practice.

Always keep yourselves clean, bathe at least two to three times daily inorder not to have ‘body-odour’ or contact infections,” she said.

Principal of the school, Dr. Mina Theodora Wakama, expressed gratitude to GAGAP for the visit and the gifts, saying it meant a lot to the school.

She said, “There are many schools around but you chose CSS Amadi-Ama. We thank you for impacting on the children, and for the gifts.”

The students, in turn, thanked GAGAP for the knowledge imparted to them and provision of the sanitary materials, promising to put what they had learnt into practice.

One of the students, Baridakara Goodnews said one of the things I learnt is how to be bold and speak out as a girl child, and as girl child, we must not to sell ourselves and allow boys deceive us into satisfying their sexual urge with empty promises of giving us money.”

Another student, Anita Maduabuchi, said she had been equipped with the knowledge that girls have dignity, potentials, and strength, and should not allow anyone to intimidate them.

“We also learnt that we should always take care of ourselves, especially during our menstrual flow, keep ourselves clean, bathe regularly at least twice a day,” she said.