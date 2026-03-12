Iran threatens to choke off ship, oil supplies through Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s military leadership has described every ship and oil cargo for the United States, Israel and their partners in the Strait of Hormuz as a legitimate target for attacks.

”We will never allow even a litre of oil to be transported through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the U.S., the Zionists and their partners,” said a military spokesman for the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command structure of Iran’s armed forces.

”Your vital centres and bases will burn one by one in the fire you have ignited and they will burn again and again,” the military spokesman continued.

Addressing the U.S., the military spokesman said, ”you should know that you cannot keep the price of oil and energy artificially low.

”Expect a price of 200 dollar per barrel, because the price of oil depends on the security of the region and you are the source of this insecurity.”

International energy prices have already risen significantly since the start of the Iran war. (dpa/NAN)

