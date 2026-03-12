Governor Okpebholo’s 100MW Ologbo initiative seeks to guarantee reliable energy

BY DR. PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE PHD

Reliable electricity has always been central to the economic future of Edo State. From factories and small businesses to government institutions and households, steady power supply determines how efficiently people work, produce, and live. In recent months, however, the conversation around electricity in the state has been dominated by two issues — the collapse of the Ossiomo Power Plant and the lingering operational challenges facing the Benin Electricity Distribution Company. Together, these developments have heightened public concern about the stability of power supply and the role government must play in addressing the situation.

It is against this backdrop that the initiative of Governor Monday Okpebholo to facilitate the development of a 100-megawatt power plant and a 300-metric-tons-per-day LNG facility in Ologbo becomes both significant and necessary. The project represents a deliberate attempt to strengthen the state’s energy base and ensure that Edo’s economic ambitions are not held back by unreliable electricity.

To understand the urgency of the project, it is important to recall the events of September 2025 when the Ossiomo Power Plant suddenly went offline. The facility, which had been supplying electricity to key government installations such as the Edo State Government House and the State Secretariat Complex, as well as several businesses and residential areas, was forced to shut down following disputes between its investors and foreign technical partners.

The shutdown created immediate disruptions. Offices went dark, businesses struggled to operate, and many parts of Benin City experienced sudden outages. Because the plant had been supplying electricity to important government facilities, some members of the public quickly assumed that the state government was directly involved in its operations.

The facts, however, tell a different story. Ossiomo was entirely a privately owned project. The Edo State Government neither owned the plant nor controlled its operations. At best, government institutions were among the consumers receiving electricity from it. The crisis that led to the shutdown arose from disagreements between the investors and their technical partners — a commercial dispute that had nothing to do with the state government.

Clarifying this point became important for one simple reason: investor confidence. If investors begin to believe that government is responsible for problems it does not control, they may hesitate to bring new projects into the state. Governor Okpebholo therefore made it clear that Edo remains open to credible investment and committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses.

But beyond correcting the narrative, the governor also recognised that the situation revealed a deeper problem — the fragile structure of power supply in the state. Even before the Ossiomo disruption, many communities had been grappling with irregular electricity distribution from the Benin Electricity Distribution Company. Years of ageing infrastructure, technical losses, and operational inefficiencies have affected the company’s ability to provide steady electricity to homes and businesses.

The consequences are visible everywhere. Small businesses rely heavily on generators. Manufacturers spend large amounts on alternative power sources. Investors often factor energy uncertainty into their decisions before committing their resources.

While these issues fall largely outside the direct control of the state government, their impact on the economy is undeniable. Governor Okpebholo has repeatedly stated that Edo State cannot afford to allow unreliable power supply to limit its growth potential.

This is where the Ologbo power project comes in.

On March 9, 2026, Governor Okpebholo performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new power facility at the Taihu Industrial Park in Ologbo, located in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area. The project, being developed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, is designed to generate 100 megawatts of electricity while also supporting an LNG processing facility that will enhance cleaner energy production.

For the governor, the logic behind the project is straightforward. Industrial development cannot thrive without reliable electricity. Factories need stable power to operate efficiently. Investors require certainty before establishing new enterprises. Communities need consistent electricity to support daily life.

By facilitating the development of the Ologbo plant, the state government is laying the groundwork for a more dependable power supply that can support industrial expansion and economic growth.

The project also aligns with the broader economic direction of the federal government under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places strong emphasis on energy infrastructure as a driver of national development. By strengthening its power generation capacity, Edo State is positioning itself to benefit from new investments in manufacturing, processing, and industrial services.

Locating the facility within the Taihu Industrial Park is a strategic decision. Industrial parks function best when reliable electricity is readily available. With a dedicated power source within the same ecosystem, manufacturers can operate more efficiently while reducing dependence on unstable grid supply.

Local leaders have already welcomed the initiative. The Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Hon. Eric Osawaru, described the project as an opportunity that will stimulate employment, encourage skills development, and attract new economic activities to the area. For residents of Ologbo and surrounding communities, the project represents not just a power plant but the possibility of broader development.

Energy officials in the state have also highlighted the technical importance of the project. The 100MW facility will strengthen the state’s electricity generation capacity, while the LNG component will promote cleaner energy production and better utilisation of gas resources.

For Governor Okpebholo, the message is clear: Edo State must move beyond reacting to power disruptions and begin building the infrastructure that guarantees long-term energy stability.

The experience with Ossiomo and the limitations of BEDC have made one thing obvious — depending on fragile systems is not sustainable if the state intends to attract large-scale investment and industrial growth.

By encouraging the development of the Ologbo power project, the administration is taking a practical step toward securing the energy future of Edo State. Reliable electricity will not only support industries but also improve the daily lives of citizens, reduce dependence on generators, and create a more competitive economic environment.

In the end, the significance of the 100MW Ologbo initiative goes beyond the numbers. It reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen the foundations of the state’s economy and ensure that Edo remains attractive to investors, productive for businesses, and supportive of the aspirations of its people.

Dr Patrick Akhere Ebojele PhD is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State