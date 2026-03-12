FAO supports livestock development with $350,000 against Bird Flu

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Enugu

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have agreed on a set of concrete actions aimed at strengthening animal health systems, controlling livestock diseases, and accelerating the transformation of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

This was the outcome of a strategic meeting on Wednesday, 11th March, 2026, between the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and the FAO Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, alongside senior officials of the Ministry and FAO in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister emphasised that effective disease control remains central to improving livestock productivity and safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

He noted that factors such as drought, feed scarcity, wildlife interaction, and cross-border livestock movement have contributed to the spread of animal diseases in some areas.

“We must continue to strengthen our animal health systems and build the capacity required to respond effectively to disease outbreaks.

Our collaboration with FAO will help protect livestock assets, improve productivity, and support the broader transformation of the sector,” the Minister said.

As part of the collaboration, FAO announced the approval of an emergency Technical Cooperation Programme valued at $350,000 to support Nigeria’s response to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The intervention will support disease containment efforts in 11 affected states, while strengthening surveillance, coordination, and response mechanisms to prevent further spread.

Dr. Gadain commended the Federal Government’s commitment to developing the livestock sector and reiterated FAO’s readiness to continue providing technical support. He stressed the importance of strengthening veterinary services at the state and community levels, improving early disease detection, and promoting biosecurity practices among livestock farmers.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the global campaign to eradicate Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious disease affecting sheep and goats.

To advance the initiative, the Ministry will convene a national technical meeting involving veterinary institutions, researchers, and practitioners to review Nigeria’s PPR eradication strategy and address gaps in vaccine supply.

In preparation for this effort, the Ministry will engage the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) to assess its vaccine production capacity while exploring complementary options for vaccine procurement to meet national demand.

Both parties also agreed to accelerate Nigeria’s access to financing under the Pandemic Fund through the One Health approach, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to strengthen preparedness and response to zoonotic diseases.

Plans are also underway for the FAO Director-General to participate in the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Conference scheduled for June 2026 in Abuja, during which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be recognised as the African Champion for PPR Eradication.

The meeting further agreed to inaugurate a Livestock Donor Working Group to coordinate development partner support and advance key initiatives, including the development of a national feed and fodder strategy to enhance productivity and sustainability in Nigeria’s livestock sector.