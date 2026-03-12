Factional PDP NEC calls for unity, reconciliation as party prepares for 2027 elections

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Wike-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members to sheathe their swords and work towards reconciliation and unity, as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The call was made at the 106th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Abuja.

According to a communique read by Jungudo Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary, PDP caretaker committee, NEC commended the caretaker committee led by Hon. Abdur Rahman Mohammed for its efforts in stabilizing the party and guiding its affairs during the transitional period.

The committee also noted with satisfaction the successful conduct of the ward and local government congresses across the country and expressed confidence that the state congresses scheduled to hold this weekend would be conducted peacefully and transparently.

The NEC approved the conduct of the zonal congresses and the national convention, which is scheduled to take place on March 29th and 30th, 2026.

The committee welcomed the judgments of the Court of Appeal affirming the leadership and authority of the National Caretaker Committee, noting that the rulings have strengthened the constitutional processes and stability of the party.

The NEC emphasized the urgent need for reconciliation, unity, and collective responsibility among all leaders and stakeholders of the party, stressing that the strength of the PDP lies in its ability to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to party structures.

The committee called on all parties involved in disputes within the party to embrace reconciliation and refrain from pushing further litigation, particularly any move to proceed to the Supreme Court.

The NEC also approved the commencement and expansion of the party’s electronic membership registration as part of efforts to modernize the party’s membership database, strengthen grassroots participation, and enhance transparency and efficiency in party administration.

The committee reaffirmed preparations for the forthcoming national convention, where a new National Working Committee will be elected in accordance with the constitution of the party.

The NEC received and noted the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections as issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP’s proposed schedule of activities includes the submission of the party’s register of members to the Commission, the conduct of party primaries for the various elective offices, and timelines for the resolution of disputes arising from such primaries.

The NEC urged all organs and stakeholders of the party to commence the necessary preparations and ensure strict adherence to the approved timelines and all relevant statutory provisions.

The approved PDP timetable for primaries includes:

Submission of register: April 10th, 2026, State Assembly primaries: May 2nd, National Assembly primaries: May 9th,Gubernatorial primaries: May 16th, and

Presidential primaries: May 23rd.the

The NEC strongly condemned the attack by hoodlums on members and faithful of the party during the recently conducted congresses in Oyo State, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The committee called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The NEC meeting ended on a note of renewed unity and determination among party leaders and members to strengthen the party and position it for greater national service.

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, national unity, good governance, and the welfare of Nigerians, assuring citizens that the party remains the most credible platform for responsible leadership and national development.

