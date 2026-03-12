March 12, 2026
Photo Gallery

ARISE Women of Impact in Africa in commemoration of int’l women day held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0127

L-r… A Consummate Businessman and Entrepreneur, Dr Sam Iwuajoku; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu;  former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena,  during ARISE Women of Impact in Africa in Commemoration of International Women’s Day held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 8/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan  Ogunwusi; Politician/Chairman NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri – Erewa, received  African Women of Impact award; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

L-r …Special   Adviser on Policy Coordination to the President, Hadiza Bala Usman; presents the African Women of Impact Award to the Chief Executive Officer of Technology Distribution. TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Stan Ekeh.

L-r… Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Erelu Abiola  Dosunmu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in Nigeria, Wale Edun; his wife, Philanthropist  Cripps- Appiah –Edun family, and Edun Amy Adwoa  received the African Women of Impact award.

L-r…  Nigerian journalist, former Editor of THISDAY Style Magazine, Ruth Osime; Chairman  Globe Motors Limited, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes –Vivour (SAN) (Former first Lady Aisha Buhari ) represented by her daughter  Zahra Buhari received the African Women of Impact award; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Austria,  Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi.

L-r… Haemato Oncologist Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist, Dr. Dupe Odunsi;  CEO TD Africa Distributions Limited, Nigeria, Chioma Stan Ekeh; both received the African Women of Impact award, Africa’s foremost serial digital entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh.

L-r… Lawyer /Activist/ CEO Murtala Mohammed Foundation, Dr. Aisha Oyebode, received the African Women of Impact award; Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode.

L-r… Paul  Omofaye, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gabriel Omofaye and  CEO of the Pan African Media platform: Frontier Africa Reports, Mr. Boason Omofaye.

L-r… Founder of perception and consulting firm CMC Connect LLP Mr Yomi Badejo; his wife, Lawyer Africa Law Practice NG& Co Nigeria, received the African Women of Impact award;  Badejo Okusanya Oyinkan (SAN), past Vice President LCCI, Yeye Adenike Agnes Shobajo.

Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Chizoma Okoli (middle) with friends, received the African Women of Impact award; during ARISE Women of Impact in Africa in Commemoration of International Women’s Day held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 8/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

