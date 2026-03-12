African Ministers call for policy harmonization to boost intra-African trade

African ministers have called for stronger policy harmonisation and collaboration among countries to accelerate trade across the continent.

The ministers made the call during a panel session at the Africa Trade Conference 2026 in South Africa, where they discussed the role of policy, implementation and cooperation in strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The conference is a high-level strategic convening designed to accelerate Africa’s role in shaping the future of global trade.

The event is sponsored by Access Bank, Nigeria, and monitored online by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The theme of the conference is “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact”.

Speaking during the session, Mr Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia, said policy consistency and coordination among African countries were critical to strengthening intra-African trade.

According to him, Zambia has developed policies aimed at promoting local trade and investment, but such frameworks must align with those of other African countries for regional trade to thrive.

“Policy is very important in making anything come together. It must be consistent, resilient and coherent if we want to enhance trade among ourselves,” he said.

The minister stressed that African nations should focus on cooperation rather than competition, adding that policies should encourage countries to complement one another’s strengths.

He cited copper production as an example, noting that when several countries attempt to process the same commodity without coordination, it could limit market opportunities within Africa.

“We should look at each other’s comparative advantages and invest in each other’s economies instead of competing in the same areas,” he said.

Also speaking, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Ms Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare,

said Africa does not lack policies but rather faces challenges with implementation and harmonisation.

According to her, differences in certification and regulatory procedures across countries often slow down trade and discourage businesses.

“Africa does not lack policies. What we lack is implementation of these policies in a harmonised manner,” she said.

He explained that products certified in one African country sometimes require fresh certification before entering another country, creating unnecessary delays.

“To make AfCFTA work, countries must be willing to compromise. If every country insists on verifying everything independently, integration will remain difficult,” he said.

The minister suggested that countries could begin by recognising one another’s standards in selected sectors and gradually expand cooperation.

He added that progress could start with a few countries rather than waiting for all African nations to reach consensus.

“If two countries begin and demonstrate success, others will follow,” Ofosu-Adjare said.

In his remarks, Minister of Trade and Industry, Botswana, Mr Mmusi Kgafela,

said governments mainly needed to create an enabling environment for businesses and investors.

He explained that governments today play more of a coordinating role, while the private sector drives most economic activities.

“Government’s role is mainly to create the enabling environment. The policies and strategies already exist; what is required is coordination,” he said.

The minister added that Botswana was repositioning itself from being a “landlocked” country to becoming a “land-linked” economy by developing trade corridors and partnerships with neighbouring countries.

According to him, joint projects with countries such as Zambia are improving cross-border trade through infrastructure and one-stop border posts that reduce delays for cargo.

Responding to questions from participants, Ofosu-Adjare, the Ghanian minister, also addressed concerns about competition from external economies, saying Africa must protect its industries while promoting regional trade.

He noted that African countries could adopt measures such as tariffs to protect local industries where similar products are already produced within the continent.

The minister also highlighted the importance of long-term financing for African industries and commended Access Bank for supporting initiatives aimed at improving access to capital for businesses.

Participants at the conference stressed the need for stronger collaboration among governments, financial institutions and the private sector to strengthen Africa’s trade ecosystem.

The conference brought together policymakers, business leaders and financial institutions to explore practical strategies for expanding trade across Africa’s market of more than 1.5 billion people. (NAN)

