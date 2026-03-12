Advocacy visit to Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, held in Abuja

L-R… Sen. Osita Izunaso; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Deputy Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Emmanuel Okeke, and other members of the delegation, during an advocacy visit to the Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu; (middle); Sen. Osita Izunaso; (5th left); Deputy Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; (6th right); Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Emmanuel Okeke (5th right); Princess Mariam Onoha (3rd right) and other members of the South East delegation, during an advocacy visit to the Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, at the National Assembly in Abuja.