March 12, 2026
Trending now

FAO supports livestock development with $350,000 against Bird Flu

IWD: GAGAP empowers over 650 Rivers girls with menstrual hygiene awareness, distributes…

Advocacy visit to Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, held in…

Wike dares Moro to present terms for PDP reconciliation

Put people first’ – Wike charges new FCT council Chairmen

Wike’s PDP faction calls for unity, end to court battles

Committee’s investigative hearing session with NSDC on revenue monitoring exercise covers 2023–2025…

Senate mourns soldiers killed in Kukawa attack in Borno

Tinubu nominates Lamido Yuguda as CBN Deputy Governor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 12, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Advocacy visit to Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo080

L-R… Sen. Osita Izunaso; Deputy Speaker,  House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Deputy Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Emmanuel Okeke, and other members of the delegation, during an advocacy visit to the Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu; (middle); Sen. Osita Izunaso; (5th left); Deputy Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka; (6th right); Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Emmanuel Okeke (5th right); Princess Mariam Onoha (3rd right) and other members of the South East delegation, during an advocacy visit to the Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Lagos State Chapter, 3rd Engr HOB Lawal Public lecture, Scholarship held  in Lagos  

Peter Anayo

Courtesy visit by Parliamentary under Secretary of state [ AFRICA] for foreign Commonwealth, held at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Budget Defence before House of Reps Committee on Finance, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetjojobet giriş