March 12, 2026
Trending now

Imperial Gold Coin of the United Kingdom of Atlantis unveiled as symbol…

12 Reps dump PDP, LP, NNDP, YPP for APC, ADC

Vietnamese Ambassador meets APC National Chairman, share lessons on development, politics

LASG begins investigations on Elena Jessica’s death

LDM, Leventis initiate partnership to increase Youths Agribusiness capacity in Livestock

ARISE Women of Impact in Africa in commemoration of int’l women day…

FAO supports livestock development with $350,000 against Bird Flu

IWD: GAGAP empowers over 650 Rivers girls with menstrual hygiene awareness, distributes…

Advocacy visit to Deputy Speaker propose creation of Anim State, held in…

Wike dares Moro to present terms for PDP reconciliation

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

12 Reps dump PDP, LP, NNDP, YPP for APC, ADC

by Peter Anayo035

A fresh wave of defections, on Thursday, swept through the House of Representatives, as 12 members announced their defections during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defections saw some opposition members moving into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

NAN also reports that the affected lawmakers defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In separate letters read by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu on the floor of the house, the lawmakers cited irreconcilable differences in their former parties as reasons for the defections.

NAN reports that Reps. James Barka, Laori Bitrus, Zakaria Nyampa and Kobis Thimnu, all representing different constituencies in Adamawa, defected from PDP to APC.

Also, Reps. Midala Balami (PDP-Borno) and Mohammed Bargaja (PDP-Sokoto) defected to the ruling party, while Reps. Afam Ogene (LP-Anambra), Peter Aniekwe (YPP-Anambra) and Lilian Orogbu (LP-Anambra) joined ADC.

Two other lawmakers, Reps. Jessey Onakalusi (LP- Lagos) and Murphy Osaro (LP-Edo) equally left Labour Party for ADC.

The deputy speaker also announced that eight other lawmakers had notified the house of their defections.

Kalu listed their names to include: Hassan Hussein (NNPP-Kano), Tijani Khali (NNPP-Kano), Muhammed Shehu (NNPP-Kano) and Uchenna Okonkwo (LP-Anambra).

He, however, said that the letters of the defecting lawmakers would be read when they were physically present at plenary.

NAN recalls that at Wednesday’s plenary, Reps. Garba Inuwa and Abdullahi El-Rasheed, both from Gombe, and Rep. Mohammed Audu (PDP-Taraba) defected to APC.

While Rep. Joshua Obika (LP-FCT) also defected to APC, his counterpart, Adewale Adebayo (PDP-Osun) moved to Accord.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Breaking : Enugu Gov. Mbah to join APC Tuesday Oct. 14. 2025

Peter Anayo

APC governorship aspirants to pay N50m for forms as party releases timetable for Osun election

Peter Anayo

Plot to impeach Fubara suffers setback as Rivers Chief Judge rejects lawmakers’ request to set up panel

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetjojobet giriş