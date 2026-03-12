12 Reps dump PDP, LP, NNDP, YPP for APC, ADC

A fresh wave of defections, on Thursday, swept through the House of Representatives, as 12 members announced their defections during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defections saw some opposition members moving into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

NAN also reports that the affected lawmakers defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In separate letters read by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu on the floor of the house, the lawmakers cited irreconcilable differences in their former parties as reasons for the defections.

NAN reports that Reps. James Barka, Laori Bitrus, Zakaria Nyampa and Kobis Thimnu, all representing different constituencies in Adamawa, defected from PDP to APC.

Also, Reps. Midala Balami (PDP-Borno) and Mohammed Bargaja (PDP-Sokoto) defected to the ruling party, while Reps. Afam Ogene (LP-Anambra), Peter Aniekwe (YPP-Anambra) and Lilian Orogbu (LP-Anambra) joined ADC.

Two other lawmakers, Reps. Jessey Onakalusi (LP- Lagos) and Murphy Osaro (LP-Edo) equally left Labour Party for ADC.

The deputy speaker also announced that eight other lawmakers had notified the house of their defections.

Kalu listed their names to include: Hassan Hussein (NNPP-Kano), Tijani Khali (NNPP-Kano), Muhammed Shehu (NNPP-Kano) and Uchenna Okonkwo (LP-Anambra).

He, however, said that the letters of the defecting lawmakers would be read when they were physically present at plenary.

NAN recalls that at Wednesday’s plenary, Reps. Garba Inuwa and Abdullahi El-Rasheed, both from Gombe, and Rep. Mohammed Audu (PDP-Taraba) defected to APC.

While Rep. Joshua Obika (LP-FCT) also defected to APC, his counterpart, Adewale Adebayo (PDP-Osun) moved to Accord.