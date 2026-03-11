Tinubu writes Reps, urges expeditious passage of Wike’s FCTA budget

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives and has presented the 2026 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to the lawmakers for speedy consideration and subsequent approval.

In the letter which was addressed to the Speaker, Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas and read on Tuesday by the Speaker, President Tinubu informed that the proposal was prepared by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Nwike in accordance with Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the letter, the President Tinubu further disclosed that the budget was developed based on the FCTA’s projected revenue and expenditure framework which is in alignment with the federal government’s fiscal and development priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Speaking more on the letter, the President explained that the proposal equally reflects the objectives of the 2025 to 2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan as incorporates key assumptions contained in the 2026 Appropriation Act of the federal government.

According to him, the incumbent administration is prioritizing improvements in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare programmes, education as well as the infrastructure development across all sectors.

President Tinubu equally disclosed that the FCTA budget will also support increased productivity in agriculture as part of efforts to lift more citizens out of grave poverty.

While urging for speedy consideration, the President urged the green chamber to give the 2026 FCT budget proposal expeditious and quick consideration and eventual passage.

