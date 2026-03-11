March 11, 2026
Senate Banigo says protracted leadership disputes, others in PDP caused his defection to APC

by Peter Anayo0115

…Says Tinubu deserves everybody’s support

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA,Abuja

Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Sen. Ipalibo Banigo, on Tuesday, said she was forced out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of internal divisions, protacted leadership disputes and unending litigations among others.

This is as she urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 saying he deserves “all our support”.

Banigo who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that Banigo’s letter of defection was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

“I write to formally inform you and my distinguished colleagues of the Senate of my decision to defect from the PDP and subsequently join the APC.

“This decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, political associates, and critical stakeholders across my Senatorial District.

“Given the prevailing internal divisions, protracted leadership disputes, and ongoing litigations within the PDP which have adversely affected cohesion.

“I am convinced that the APC offers a more stable and progressive platform to advance the legislative and developmental agenda of my constituency and the nation at large”.

While briefing journalists, Banigo said” “President Bola Tinubu deserves all our support and also to ensure that he has the opportunity to carry on and to complete some of these reforms and to take them forward”.

She added: “I want to work to support the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, because I’ve seen the support she has given to the President over the years, over his political journey.

“And her impact and work with women and youths all across the country.

She moves up all over this nation, emboldening the women, encouraging the youths, and supporting those things that impact positively on the lives of our communities.

“So this, when I looked at all these things and thought through them, I was convinced that I’m making the right decision”.

The senator further said about the President : “Well, the point is that you’re looking at what is happening within the country in terms of governance.

“We have had a lot of infrastructural projects completed. For instance, in my state there was one major legacy project that had been in pipeline for decades, I’ll put it, and it never seemed to have been completed.

“But in his tenure now, he has taken the bull by the horn and we have now got the Bonny Road which was open since Christmas time.

“And I can tell you I drove down that road when I went to flag off the Bonny road on Dec. 20 and it’s just wonderful and the Bonny people are so happy about it.

“It has made trade much easier. It has made transportation much simpler.

The fear of sea pirates is no longer there and it has made communication a lot better. So this is just one of many other projects”.

 

