Protest: Obi warns against persistent poor power supply in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Convener of Electricity, Consumers Rights Initiative and Electricity Consumers Rights Network, Comrade Osita Obi, on Tuesday warned that if urgent steps are not taken to address the persistent poor power supply in Anambra State, it could cripple Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s dream of building a smart city.

Obi who spoke in Awka dismissed claims in some quarters that the planned Saturday protest against EEDC and FirstPower was politically motivated ahead of the governor’s swearing-in ceremony.

He said that the rally has nothing to do with politics or the governor.

“We all love the governor. I worked for him and I am still working with him. There is no way we would work against a governor who has brought development to the people,

“The protest is aimed at drawing the governor’s attention to the suffering of electricity consumers in the state.

He may not be fully aware of the level of hardship residents are currently facing.

“He may not be fully aware that people are being exploited.

We want him to intervene and do something about it.”

While describing electricity as the backbone of any modern smart city, Obi warned that the present situation could derail the governor’s ambitious vision for Anambra State.

He stressed that Ndi Anambra are excited about the smart city project and are willing to support the governor’s vision, but the absence of steady electricity poses a major threat.

The Rights activist added, “Without electricity, it will be difficult to actualize the dream of a smart city.

Are people going to buy fuel to power a smart city?

“Fuel has become very expensive. Electricity is the most affordable energy source for ordinary citizens.

Many residents see electricity as a fundamental service government should ensure for the people.

“Consumers see electricity as a fundamental service government should provide.

The poor or non-supply of electricity will definitely affect Governor Soludo’s smart city dream.

He further called on the state government to liberalise the energy sector to attract private investors who can support the state’s power supply and help drive the smart city initiative.

Obi explained that allowing more energy providers to operate in the state would introduce healthy competition and improve the electricity supply.

“The government should regulate the sector and should not allow citizens to suffer untold hardship due to the inefficiency of an organisation,” he stated.

He, however, blamed the hardship currently experienced by residents on the monopoly of electricity distribution by EEDC and First Power.

According to him, the absence of competition will give companies leverage to operate without pressure to improve their services.

He demanded an immediate end to estimated billing, insisting that prepaid meters remain the only fair system for electricity billing. According to him, consumers are ready and willing to pay for electricity, but only for the energy they actually consume.

“We need prepaid meters in our homes, not estimated billing. Consumers are ready to pay for what they actually consume,” he said.

