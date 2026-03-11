Nigeria Livestock sector receives development prospect with heifer

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and Heifer International have begun discussions on deepening collaboration to accelerate the transformation of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

This followed a courtesy visit by the President and Chief Executive Officer of Heifer International, Surita Sandosham, and her delegation to the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, on Tuesday, 10th March 2026, in Abuja.

Welcoming the delegation, the Minister described the visit as timely, noting that Nigeria is entering a new phase in the development of its livestock sector, driven by strategic reforms and strong partnerships.

“Our country possesses one of the largest livestock populations in Africa and the largest market for animal products on the continent,” the Minister said, adding that with a population of over 240 million people and growing demand for meat, dairy, poultry, and leather products, the sector presents enormous opportunities for investment and growth.

He explained that the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning the livestock sector as a key pillar for food security, rural development, economic diversification, and national prosperity.

The Minister further highlighted the Ministry’s guiding framework, the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS), which focuses on modernising production systems, strengthening animal health and breeding infrastructure, expanding feed and fodder systems, and developing competitive livestock value chains.

In her remarks, the President and CEO of Heifer International, commended the Federal Government’s vision for the sector and reaffirmed the organisation’s readiness to partner with Nigeria.

She disclosed that under the Naija Unlock Signature Programme, Heifer Nigeria aims to support over two million households to achieve sustainable living incomes by 2030, noting that such an ambitious goal requires strong government partnership and an enabling policy environment.

Sandosham added that Heifer International seeks to serve as a technical partner to the Government of Nigeria, working closely with the Ministry to scale proven models in areas such as dairy productivity, animal health services, community-based veterinary systems, and youth-driven livestock enterprises.

According to her, such collaboration would help build sustainable livestock systems, create economic opportunities for women and youth, and contribute to food security and rural prosperity.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2