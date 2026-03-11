Makoko: Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to relocate affected residents to Agbowa

Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to relocate residents of Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon to a proposed low-cost housing estate to be constructed in Agbowa area of the State.

The House believes such relocation would serve as a relief for areas affected by the recent demolition exercise carried out by the State government.

Members adopted the recommendations of its standing Committee on Rules and Business concerning the demolition exercise as the resolution of the House.

The House had received a petition addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, titled: “Urgent Appeal Regarding Ongoing Mass Forced Eviction and Illegal Demolition Threatening Tens of Thousands in Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Sogunro Communities.”

Subsequently, the Speaker had set up a committee to find an amicable resolution over the impacts of the demolition.

Presenting the report during plenary at the Committee of the Whole, the Chairman, Hon. Noheem Adams, explained that the Committee arrived at its conclusions after engaging the petitioners in five separate meetings and conducting an oversight visit with relevant government officials, agencies, and representatives of the affected communities.

According to the Committee, the demolition exercise undertaken by the State government resulted in the displacement of numerous residents, including the elderly, the sick, women, and children, as well as the destruction of homes and other properties.

The Committee further observed that the affected waterfront communities largely depend on fishing as their primary source of livelihood and have historically resided on the water due to the nature of their occupation.

The Committee also noted that following the demolition, living conditions within Makoko and surrounding areas deteriorated significantly, leading to environmental and health hazards, as well as heightened safety and security concerns.

Based on its findings, the Committee recommended that the Governor should direct the Special Adviser on E-GIS to vet the enumeration report submitted by the Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities.

The Committee further recommended that the government relocate the remaining residents of Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon to a proposed low-cost housing estate to be constructed in Agbowa area of the State, where they can continue their fishing activities.

In addition, the Committee advised that the government should involve the Oloto of Otto Family in the construction of the Water City Project, recognising them as the original owners of the land.

