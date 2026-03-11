Kwara : Customs seize over ₦478m worth of contraband goods, warn against illegal trade

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, has intensified its fight against smuggling, unveiling a series of high-profile seizures worth over ₦478 million during a press briefing at its Ilorin headquarters on Wednesday.

Acting Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal trade, describing recent interdictions as “a clear demonstration of our intelligence-driven enforcement strategy.”

Highlighting the threat posed by illicit activities to the nation’s economy, Ogundeyi said, “Despite repeated warnings, some criminal elements continue to engage in acts of economic sabotage.

We will not allow Kwara to serve as a safe haven for illegal trade.”

Among the items displayed were 1,107 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 317 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit suspected for cross-border smuggling.

Also, 120 sacks of illegally mined lithium ore, 44 bags of imported sugar, and numerous second-hand vehicles, tyres, and used compressors were intercepted at various patrol bases across the state.

Nine vehicles loaded with foreign rice were also impounded during coordinated operations.

The acting controller stressed that these seizures protect local industries and support national food security, noting the Federal Government’s ban on imported parboiled rice.

“The illegal importation of foreign rice continues to threaten the domestic agricultural sector and undermine the livelihoods of our farmers,” he said.

Ogundeyi commended inter-agency collaboration, describing it as “critical in addressing the complex and evolving challenges posed by trans-border crimes.”

He also praised the media for its role in public awareness, adding, “Your support helps us educate the public on the consequences of smuggling and reinforces our shared responsibility to safeguard the economy.”

The Kwara Command also reported generating over ₦2.5 billion in revenue during the period under review, a figure Ogundeyi says reflects the Service’s commitment to supporting government fiscal objectives while enforcing compliance within the excise sector.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to embrace legitimate trade and desist from smuggling, emphasizing that the fight against economic crime is a collective effort.

“Together, we must protect our national economy, support local industries, and promote sustainable development for the benefit of all,” Ogundeyi stated.

