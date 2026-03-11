IWD: Consolidated Hallmark Holdings celebrates women with the theme; Give to Gain

Head Office of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc (CHH Plc) was recently transformed into a vibrant sea of green as female staff members marked International Women’s Day 2026 in style. Many adorned outfits with elegant touches of green, while others embraced full, colourful green ensembles, symbolising growth, hope, and the enduring spirit of women worldwide. The day’s theme, “Give to Gain”, perfectly aligned with the global IWD 2026 campaign, inspiring a powerful message: when we give support, opportunities, knowledge, and encouragement, we all rise together.

The highlight was an engaging panel discussion hosted in collaboration with Almond Productions Limited, centred on “Give to Gain”. The session sparked candid, insightful conversations on persistent challenges including gender bias, unconscious bias, the urgent push for gender equality, and the critical need for greater female representation in C-suite roles within the financial services industry. Panellists acknowledged remarkable progress over the past 10–15 years, noting a significant increase in women occupying leadership positions; a testament to collective efforts and shifting mindsets. Our distinctive approach at Consolidated Hallmark was spotlighted as one others can learn from; affirming we’re not just participating, we’re leading the way.

The distinguished panel featured industry trailblazers which included Faith Ughwode, CEO, Almond Productions Limited, Mary Adeyanju, Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, Oladotun Adeogun, Managing Director, Hallmark Health Services Limited, Patience Ugboajah, Executive Director, Operations, CHI Life Assurance Limited and Idowu Ogunbumi, Head, Enterprise Risk Management, Hallmark Finance Company Limited

Faith Ughwode noted that: “‘Give to Gain’ is more than a theme; it’s a movement. When we generously share platforms, mentorship, and visibility with emerging female talent, we don’t just empower individuals; we strengthen entire industries. Today’s conversations remind us that true progress happens when women lift other women without hesitation.”

Mary Adeyanju on her part said: “We’ve come farfrom token representation to meaningful influence in boardrooms. Yet the journey continues. By giving space, amplifying voices, and challenging biases daily, we gain a more innovative, inclusive financial sector that truly serves everyone.”

: “Unconscious bias often hides in everyday decisions. Recognising and dismantling it requires courage and collective commitment. As leaders, when we give intentional opportunities to women, we gain diverse perspectives that drive better health outcomes and business excellence.” Oladotun Adeogun, Managing Director, Hallmark Health Services Limited observed

Patience Ugboajah, Executive Director, Operations, CHI Life Assurance Limited said that: “The shift is undeniable: more women now sit at decision-making tables than ever before. Let’s sustain this momentum by giving mentorship, fair promotions, and bold advocacy; because empowered women create resilient families, organisations, and economies.”

According to Idowu Ogunbumi, Head, Enterprise Risk Management, Hallmark Finance Company Limited, Being the only man in the panels said: “Gender equality isn’t a favour; it’s smart risk management. Diverse leadership reduces blind spots and fosters innovation. By giving women equal footing today, we gain stronger governance, sharper strategies, and sustainable growth tomorrow.”

The event reinforced Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where every woman thrives. As green-clad colleagues shared stories, laughter, and solidarity, the day underscored a simple truth: when women give generously to one another, the gains are boundless for individuals, organisations, and society.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is a non-operating holding company focused on managing a portfolio of strategic investments across Nigeria’s financial services sector. Listed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group in November 2023, the Group provides insurance, life assurance, healthcare, and financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Finance Company Limited, and Hallmark Health Services Limited. Together, these companies serve individuals, SMEs, and corporates with risk protection, health management, and financing solutions that support financial security and economic growth.