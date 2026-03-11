March 11, 2026
FG, W/Bank inaugurate $500m irrigation, power projects

by Peter Anayo0104

The Federal Government, in partnership with the World Bank, has inaugurated the 500 million dollars Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) Project across the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, on Tuesday said SPIN would strengthen dam safety, improve irrigation and hydropower, and support food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability nationwide.

He added the project would boost Nigeria’s resilience to floods, droughts, and climate variability while promoting sustainable energy development and modern water management across rural and urban areas.

“SPIN aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises food security, economic resilience, and sustainable infrastructure development,” Utsev said, recalling the national emergency on food security declared by the President.

The minister explained SPIN had four components of institutional strengthening, irrigation modernisation, improved dam operations and safety, and project management to ensure effective coordination, monitoring, and accountability throughout implementation.

“A key feature is participatory irrigation management through strengthened Water Users Associations (WUAs), which will oversee operation, maintenance, and sustainability”.

Utsev commended compliant states and encouraged others to join to unlock SPIN’s benefits.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Mathew Verghis, said economic reforms stabilised the economy, setting a new trajectory.

“The challenge is translating this start into growth, jobs, and opportunities for all Nigerians”.

Verghis noted SPIN built on the TRIMING irrigation project, reaching 1.7 million people and 14,000 hectares, leveraging private sector participation, including partnerships to scale irrigation and productivity.

World Bank Global Director for Water, Mr Saroj Jha, highlighted SPIN’s priorities: maximising water storage, maintaining irrigation systems sustainably, and attracting private sector investments to improve efficiency and farmer incomes.

He said that many of Nigeria’s 400 dams were affected by siltation, and roughly a quarter of newly irrigated land was lost each year, adding that SPIN tackled those challenges through empowered WUAs.

“Public investment alone cannot meet food security needs. Private investment is crucial to improve water efficiency, farmer incomes, and productivity,” Jha said, urging stakeholders to recognise the economic value of water.

Jha reaffirmed the World Bank Group’s long-term commitment to supporting Nigeria in sustainable irrigation, water management, and climate-resilient agriculture for national development. (NAN)

 

