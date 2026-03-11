FG says unified communication ‘ll boost security coordination, applauds technology-driven boarder reforms

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

A strategic and unified communication framework is key to boosting security coordination in the country, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“The Federal Government believes that through interactions amongst ministries and departments of government, a strategic and unified communication framework can evolve that will boost the coordination of security actions in the fight against terrorism and banditry,” the Minister said.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He explained that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is engaging with strategic ministries and agencies to better understand their activities and ensure that Nigerians are well-informed about government initiatives and their impact on national development. “We felt that it was absolutely important for us not just to sit in our offices and wait for you to come to the press conference. We believe it is important to come, interact with ministries, hear them out and align our communication so that we move in the same direction for our country,” the Minister said.

Idris added that the engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration with key government institutions in order to strengthen public communication on the policies and reforms of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that the visit also aims to strengthen collaboration between the two ministries, particularly in communicating reforms on immigration services, visa processes, and other critical areas under the Ministry of Interior.

According to the Minister, effective communication of government policies is essential to building public understanding, strengthening national confidence and projecting Nigeria positively to the international community. “Our job is to ensure that whatever the administration does, Nigerians hear about it and understand it. Therefore, whatever you do here, our role is to help amplify it so that Nigerians and the international community understand the reforms taking place,” he said.

The Minister also stressed the importance of coordinated national messaging on security and governance, noting that government institutions must work together to ensure that accurate information reaches citizens and counters misinformation. “There is also the need for us to have greater collaboration on national security messaging. It is very critical that Nigeria has a single narrative on what is happening in the country and how the government is addressing the challenges,” Idris added.

He further highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to projecting Nigeria’s positive economic and governance reforms globally, noting that recent economic indicators and international engagements demonstrate renewed confidence in the country.

Responding, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasised that collaboration between the two ministries is essential for effective dissemination of government policies and reforms, particularly in areas relating to citizenship, immigration management and national security. “Collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Information is necessary and extremely important for appropriate information dissemination. The Ministry of Interior deals with citizenship matters and citizenship integrity, while you deal with national orientation,” he said.

The Interior Minister highlighted several reforms undertaken by the Ministry under the administration of President Tinubu, particularly in the Nigerian Immigration Service, including clearing passport backlogs, introducing contactless passport renewal for Nigerians in the diaspora, and deploying advanced border management technologies.

According to him, the government has made significant progress in improving immigration services and strengthening national security infrastructure. “When Mr President came into office in 2023, we had a passport backlog of 204,332 applications. It took this administration only two and a half weeks to clear it, ensuring that Nigerians would no longer return to the era of passport scarcity,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He further noted that the Ministry has introduced technology-driven solutions to enhance border security, modernise immigration processes, and improve service delivery to Nigerians at home and abroad.

The Interior Minister also invited the Ministry of Information and National Orientation to undertake a project tour of major reforms and infrastructure developments across agencies under the Ministry of Interior, including the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Those present at the meeting included senior officials from both ministries, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani; Director, Public Communication Barr Henshaw Ogubike; Director Public Relations and Protocol, Dr. Suleiman Haruna; and Senior Advisers from the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, as well as Directors and management staff of the Ministry of Interior.

