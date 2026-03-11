FCT University of Science and Technology, Abaji, to finally take off

…As Wike approves status upgrade forTraditional rulers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is set to breathe life into the long-abandoned University of Science and Technology, Abaji, as the Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, announced plans to activate the project.

During a thank you visit to Abaji Area Council, Wike assured residents that the institution will become operational under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The university will no longer be a promise but a reality,” he declared.

Wike pledged that the university would be operational before President Tinubu’s term ends, framing it as a key part of the Renewed Hope initiative to boost economic opportunities in satellite communities.

The Minister emphasized that the project is a priority, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to national development.

“We have made it public that the University of Science and Technology, under this administration, you will see the reality of it.

I know what it should do to create jobs, to open up Abaji as a town. Be assured, I will be the one that will declare open the operation of that university.”

The Minister said the renewed push for the project reflects Tinubu’s directive that governance must translate into visible outcomes for communities.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just in talking, but in practice. The people must see that the good we have lost has been brought back, and that is what we are doing today.”

Wike attributed Abaji’s growing prominence to the council’s leadership, commending Abdullahi for working closely with the FCTA.

“When a council chairman understands the needs of his people and is humble, it’s easier to deliver results,” he said.

The minister’s pledge marks a significant development for a project that has stalled for years without a clear timeline.

For Abaji residents, Wike’s assurance is a strong indication that the university, long stuck in limbo, may finally become a reality.

In a related department, Barr Wike approved the elevation of all 2nd Class Traditional Rulers to 1st Class status, and all 3rd Class Traditional Rulers to 2nd Class across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); a move aimed at recognizing their roles in local governance and boosting community development.

The promotion came barely 24 hours after the minister approved the elevation of Etsu Kwali, the traditional ruler of Kwali, to first-class status, a stool long overdue for such recognition.

While responding to a request by the Ona of Abaji, Wike said the elevation of overdue traditional stools reflected the administration’s commitment to honoring local leadership.

“By the power vested in me as FCT Minister, I hereby approve the elevation of all second-class chiefs in the territory to first-class status,” Wike declared, adding that the move would strengthen traditional institutions and foster closer cooperation with the government.

The minister also announced that all third-class chiefs in the FCT would be automatically elevated to second class, a step designed to ensure parity and recognition across the territory’s traditional hierarchy.

Wike’s commitment follows an impassioned plea from Abaji Chairman Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, who cited the project as the community’s most pressing need.

Abdullahi recalled the council’s overwhelming support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 24, 2026, election, attributing it to visible improvements under Wike’s involvement.

Abdullahi thanked Wike for the progress, citing the APC’s landslide victory in the area, with 133 of 135 polling units and all 10 political wards secured.

