Eze Iheanacho Mbalewe, Uvuru Monarch @ 70, a legacy of altruism, courage , impact

With hearts overflowing with gratitude to God and great pride, we join voices across the globe to celebrate HRH Eze Sir Iheanacho Chinyereze Mbalewe,Ksc, Ezeoha 111 of Uvuru Ancient kingdom in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State, as he marks his 70th birthday today, 11th March 2026.

We acknowledged the hand of God that has guided you through seven decades.

The monumental achievements recorded in less than a year of your rulership of Uvuru community are testament to God ‘s grace for Uvuru people.

Ezeoha, you have redefined governance and restored hope in once beleaguered people.

As you mark your birthday, we honour your impactful initiative in awarding scholarship and empowering youths with skills which are making lasting impact in our community.

Today, we celebrate not just another year in your exciting journey of life, we celebrate your leadership acumen.You carry your strength with humility and your authority with grace.

We pray that God will continue to renew your strength as the eagles, give you peace of mind and make your years ahead more glorious than the past.

Your life journey has consistently reflected vision, discipline and unwavering commitment to high standards, qualities that have not only defined your leadership but have continued to inspire many within and outside Uvuru community.

EZE IHEANACHO MBALEWE, a knight of the Anglican Church is married to Ugoeze Mary Chinyere Mbalewe and are blessed with children.

Ezeoha, your life journey remains a beacon of hope and a testament that greatness is achieved through determination and humility.

May your journey continue to motivate many and your contributions stand as a testament to dedication, integrity and resilience. May the years ahead bring renewed energy, good health and greater achievement. We pray for your continued joy, good health and divine blessing.

Congratulations and happy birthday, Ezeoha.

