Anthony Success: Nigeria TikTokers ,the crisis of preparation

Nigeria’s content creation global expansion for content creators has opened doors at an unprecedented pace. New content creators are stepping into the mainstream. People like Peller, Jadrolita, JoBlaq, Smart BM, Lumberboy, Iphea, and many others. But with that access, most of these successes didn’t come easily, as they thought. Anthony Success’s success story didn’t follow a straightforward path.

Being a newcomer to the mainstream is not, and has never been, a justification for a bad name. Neither is being niche, alternative, or stylistically unconventional. A TikToker’s job is just to post, avoid bad language, and perform live sessions. Anthony Success has occupied an interesting space within TikTok.

Her videos have gone viral on TikTok, and her fanbase mirrors that specificity. Her audience is largely teenage, and viewers are also drawn to TikTokers like Purple Speedy, Chioma Naledi, Youdeserveamara, and others operating on the fringes of Nigeria’s TikTok ecosystem.

In the current world, teenagers are very easy to impress. But a TikToker positioned for a breakout moment is no longer performing for a niche. The moment mainstream visibility enters the picture, so do adult audiences. The components of good TikTok videos are not a mystery at all. It is a condition for good quality driving videos, fun facts, trendy hashtags, dancing, transitioning videos, lifestyle videos, and even day-to-day teachings. All these can make one a breakout star on TikTok.

And yet, Anthony’s video performances repeatedly falter across several of these axes. History offers little sympathy for the argument that youth should soften wider expectations. Like some sensitive trend posts about twerks and bwerks on TikTok nowadays. When Purple Speedy broke out as a TikToker, she was known for her dance moves; she was 24 years old then. In both cases, Anthony Success is following some steps from back in the day and has met discipline time to time.

