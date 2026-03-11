32.2 C
March 11, 2026
Africa Union conversation for protection , assistance of internally Displaced Person in Kampala

by Peter Anayo027

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signs Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu’s Bill to Protect IDPs in Nigeria into law during the Africa Union conference for the protection and Assistance of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kampala.

 

