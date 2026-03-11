Abundance member urges Hon Idimogu to contest Federal House position in 2027

Dr Cashier Asomugha Ekekwe, a member of the Abundance Movement, a political campaign organization established for the realization of the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged former Lagos lawmaker, Honourable Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu to contest the Federal House of Representatives in 2027.

Ekekwe who made the call while interacting with Journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, eulogized the lawmaker as intelligent and astute. “Hon. Idimogu is an intelligent and astute politician who knows when to cut his onion. He made his mark as a two-time House of Assembly member in the 8th and 9th Assembly of Lagos, he moved motions and bills, many of which sailed through.

“Like the saying goes, he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. I can say Hon Jude is on sabbatical, you know having served two terms in the same position as a lawmaker in Lagos assembly, there is need for someone else to come in, so he needs to move up to something higher now, and that is why we are calling on him to contest because he is a towering figure in Lagos politics and we know he can do it better,” he said.

He stated that Hon Idimogu initiated bills while in Lagos Assembly, and he was House Committee Chairman on Commerce and Industry, adding that Hon. Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu, in all ramifications has grown in leaps and bounds and is eminently qualified to become the next House of Representatives member for Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02 in the Federal House of Representatives.

He said, “As a two term legislator though at the state level, Honourable Jude Idimogu is not a green horn in legislative matters. He radiates leadership, candour and reliability. He is a man who reports with his constituency and is never far from his people. He gives listening ears to every person no matter the class. His empowerment programmes is a cinorsure of all eyes and he never played with the less privileged, the widows, and the youth.”

Speaking further, Ekekwe said that Idimogu, as he is fondly called, is perfectly and eminently qualified to represent Oshodi-Isolo constituency at the national level. Husband of beautiful Lolo Roseline Idimogu, daughter of the soil, with her, Idimogu can be said to be partly Igbo and partly Yoruba. He is well acquainted with the Yorubas, Igbos and the non natives in the constituency.

Ekekwe said, “He has done it before, he will do it again, what Idimogu will need is for the APC to give him the ticket, the issue of victory at the general election becomes a fait accompli because he is generally acceptable politically by all and sundry in the community.

“Come to think of it, the campaign that threw up Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president was started by Honourable Jude Idimogu through his Abundance Movement which he started in 2019 and 2020 and it motivated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the presidency, which he eventually won. For some of us this is the time to pay him back with good measure.

“Good enough, the constituency could be said to be vacant for APC contenders as the current representative of the constituency at the federal level is a member of another party, therefore the All Progressives Congress needs a man of credible and impeccable political pedigree to wrestle power from the hand of the occupant of the position, and that person is Honourable Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu, the man that has been tested and trusted.

