2027: Air Force pledges airlift, drone surveillance support for INEC

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

As the nation draws close to 2027 election,Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to support Nigeria’s electoral process through airlift logistics, security operations, and aerial surveillance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chief of Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke dropped this hint during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, where both institutions discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration for credible elections.

Speaking during the visit, Aneke assured that the Air Force remains “willing, able and ready” to provide rapid airlift of electoral materials and personnel across the country, particularly to remote and difficult terrains where transportation challenges could delay deployment.

He explained that the Air Force has already begun preparations to ensure operational readiness ahead of the elections.

“We are working ahead to ensure that all our heavy haulage aircraft and medium-level aircraft undergo periodic maintenance so that when they are required, they will be ready,” he said.

The Air Chief noted that the Air Force has historically supported INEC with the transportation of both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials and is prepared to expand that role in future electoral operations.

Beyond logistics support, Aneke noted that the Air Force is also deploying its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to enhance election security across the country.

He explained that advanced aerial technologies, including drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), will be used to monitor areas of interest, track potential threats, and support rapid response by security agencies.

According to him, some of the surveillance assets can remain airborne for extended periods, enabling real-time monitoring of sensitive locations before and during elections.

The Air Chief also stressed the importance of joint planning and simulation exercises between security agencies and INEC, noting that rehearsals and coordinated preparation significantly improve operational efficiency during elections.

He further assured the Commission that the Air Force will continue to work closely with other security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, to protect electoral infrastructure such as INEC offices, collation centres, and logistics hubs nationwide.

Earlier,INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan welcomed the partnership, describing the visit as a reassuring step as the Commission intensifies preparations for upcoming elections.

He disclosed that under the revised timetable issued pursuant to the Electoral Act 2026, the presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled for February 16, 2027.

Amupitan emphasised that logistics remains one of the most critical determinants of successful elections.

“An election can only be as good as its logistics,” he said, noting that the strategic logistics capacity of the Air Force will significantly strengthen electoral operations across the country.

He also commended the Nigerian Air Force for its support during previous elections, including the Anambra State Governorship Election, which he said contributed to the smooth conduct of the polls.

The INEC chairman further disclosed that the Commission will soon conduct governorship elections in Ekiti State in June and Osun State on August 15, describing them as important tests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2