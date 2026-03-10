Why we issued 21 day ultimatum over state of Calabar-Itu highway—IPMAN,NUPENG

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency Report

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association,IPMAN and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG,have cited the deplorable condition of the Calabar-Itu highway and the grave danger it poses to commuters as the reason they issued a 21 Day ultimatum, to government,to fix the road, or risk a shutdown of the Calabar depot.

A letter from the Calabar unit of IPMAN,warned that failure to intervene on the road would result in a total shutdown of operations in both States.

The letter dated March 2, 2026, and signed by the chairman and Secretary of IPMAN, Mr Robert Obi, and Mr. Victor Nnanna, respectively, was addressed to both the governments of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

In a similar vein the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG) said the challenge of transporting petroleum products through the Calabar-Itu highway had become an enormous responsibility for its members.

IPMAN warned that at the expiration of it ultimatum, tank farms, depots, and filling stations in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States would be shut down should the government fail to address their grievances.

The petroleum marketers lamented that their business had been severely hampered by the total collapse highway just as Cross River and Akwa Ibom, other neighbouring States like Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu were not isolated from the challenges.

“We are calling for urgent intervention to save our members from further setbacks. Most of our members from Akwa Ibom and other nearby states of Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu are no longer in the oil business owing to the unexpected colossal financial losses incurred as a result of the state of the road.

“It is common knowledge that so many Petroleum tanker trucks with Petroleum products from Calabar belonging to our members were lost to accidents on this road.

‘Trucks coming to Calabar to transact with NNPCL and other private tank farms located in Calabar suffered the same fate of losing several millions of naira in these hard times.

“Petroleum business in Calabar depots, serving Cross River and Akwa Ibom States have nose-dived as most marketers outside Calabar no longer come to Calabar to patronize the tank farms for fear of losing their trucks and hard-earned resources,” it laments.

The association concluded that it would be left with no choice but to shut down its operations if nothing was done within 21 days, from the date of this letter and notice.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Tankers Drivers (PTD) branch of the NUPENG stressed that it has become pertinent for the government to look into the critical sector the of road transportation.

In a letter signed by Mr Joseph Okafor, zonal PTD Chairman, Porharcourt zone, and the Zonal Secretary, Dr Kalu Eke, Union noted that the condition of the highway at the moment is considered a time bomb to its members carrying products to other parts of the country.

“For decades, the Calabar-Itu Highway has become a pain as it has affected economic activities between Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, and Enugu States.

“The deplorable road condition has led to loss of a good number of drivers, loss of substantial revenue to the union and even to the government,” it stated.