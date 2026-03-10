Tantita MD empowers 80 businesses with N800m

. As Eradiri urges Tinubu to ignore sponsored calls for termination of pipeline surveillance contract

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri and EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The managing director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), Chief Kestin Pond has empowered 80 entrepreneurs across Nigeria through Pondi Business Grant, an initiative aimed at boosting businesses and fostering national development.

The grant, provided by Pondi, was part of activities marking his birthday on Wednesday, February 4.

A total of 26,000 applications were received for the grant, from which 50 were initially selected.

However, the grant, originally intended for 50 beneficiaries, was expanded to include an additional 30 entrepreneurs during the cheque presentation ceremony on Monday in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

This followed a collective pledge of N100 million each from the Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Chief Festus Ochonogor; the General Manager of Tantita, Chief Tare Pondi; and the Delta State Commissioner for Power and Energy, Engr. Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, to support the extra 30 businesses.

Addressing the gathering at the event, themed “Your Skill, Your Business, Our Support,” Engr. Pondi stressed that the grant was about more than just financial assistance, it was about building enterprises capable of making a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy.

“Today we celebrate you, we celebrate your innovation, your commitment.

This grant is more than financial support. We have called you to a rigorous task, we have called you to nation building, we have called you to creating job opportunities for others.

Use the fund wisely and create opportunities for others,” he said.

Announcing that the grant amount had been doubled from the original sum, he explained that after considering the current challenges of building a business in Nigeria, they decided to increase the award to N10 million per beneficiary.

“This means a total of N500 million will be invested directly into small businesses to help them create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the nation.

Your success will inspire many others,” the Tantita MD noted. Speaking on the selection process, he revealed that some applicants were disqualified for breaching the rules by attempting to contact him directly.

The event also featured a Business Management and Development Training session, as well as a panel discussion with ten beneficiaries of the 2025 grant, who shared how the funds had helped expand and strengthen their businesses over the past year.

Among the dignitaries present were the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, Orode Uduaghan; and the Chairman of the Delta State Scholarship Board, Amb Shedrack Agediga.

In a goodwill message, Uduaghan praised the Tantita MD for the initiative, describing the programme as “amazing” and urging beneficiaries to refrain from using the funds for personal purposes.

Others, including Ochonogor, appealed to the recipients to invest wisely in order to encourage the sponsors to continue the programme.

The Chairman of the Kestin Pondi Grant Committee, in his welcome address, noted that several businesses had expanded as a result of last year’s grant, which was the maiden edition of the programme.

He also disclosed that a monitoring and evaluation mechanism has been put in place to guide beneficiaries and help them avoid poor business decisions.

In their separate remarks, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Chief Pondi for the grant and pledged to make prudent use of the funds.

A former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore persons calling for the cancellation of the oil and gas security surveillance contract awarded to the Tantita Security Services (TSS).

Eradiri described the calls as a plait by “unprogressive elements, enemies of Nigeria, and conflict merchants” seeking to return the Niger Delta to a dark era of unchecked illegal oil bunkering, violence, and bloodshed.

Eradiri, who was the Secretary-General of IYC during the militancy era, said it was shocking that some people could out of jealousy and hatred for Tompolo, the founder of TSS, be against the firm that had done a lot to stabilize the security and peace of the region.

He praised Tantita’s work, saying the company had stabilized security and peace in the region, describing their surveillance contract as one of the positive things inherited and sustained by the Tinubu’s administration saying it had stopped the conflicts that led to the decline in oil production adding that its contract should be expanded, not cancelled.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa State, recalled that prior to the contract, the IYC, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other agitators had clamored for local participation in the protection of oil and gas facilities in their domains.

He said the government listened to the agitations and chose to engage Tompolo and his company because of his high level of community engagements, organisation, discipline and self-sacrifice.

Eradiri noted that since Tompolo and his partners including Mathew Tonlagha of Malon Engineering took over the contract, they had ensured that its benefits trickle down to the least stakeholders in the Niger Delta to give everyone a sense of belonging.

He said such individuals were also belly-aching that the Managing Director of Tantita, Keston Pondei, and Mathew Tonlagha had displayed enviable generosity in reaching out to the less privileged and committing resources to solve their problems in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Eradiri, a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineering (NSE) said Tantita had provided jobs for thousands of stakeholders mainly youths across all the nine states of the Niger Delta adding that the company had empowered many people with decent lifestyles.

He said for some years, the yuletide in the Niger Delta and traveling along major roads in the region especially the East-West Road had remained the most peaceful, attributing the development to the engagement of the youths by Tantita.

Besides, Eradiri argued that the political enemies of President Tinubu were sponsoring the campaign against Tantita because they saw Tompolo’s love for the President and his desire to deliver bloc votes for the President as a threat to their 2027 ambition.

He appealed to the President to consider the gains already achieved by Tantita and seek ways of expanding the contract instead of either shrinking or cancelling it.

Eradiri reminded the President that persons attacking Tantita had chosen to feign ignorance of where the country and the Niger Delta came from and would be nowhere to be found when the chips were down.

He said: “Tantita Security Service that is providing security for oil gas infrastructures in the Niger Delta is one of the positive things that the administration has sustained. It came about from the conflict that had led to the decline of oil production in the region and the government wanted a permanent solution to the problem.

“The ijaw youths council and the agitators in the region had constantly talked about participating in the activities of the region. The government decided to hand it over to the people of the region. But you must deal with somebody and Tompolo displayed the discipline and the organisation to be able to transact with the federal government and that is what I think the federal government did at the time and it had seen oil production go up and restored investor confidence.

“Many foreign investments are coming into the Niger Delta and it is already creating a lot of engagements and jobs for our people. If anybody is supporting the cancellation of that contract, the person does not mean well for our country. It is surprising that people will bring such issue, discussing it and suggesting that it should be cancelled.

“These people don’t know where we are coming from and when the chips are down you will never find them. I call on the President to ignore such calls. Let’s look at the gains we have made versus where we are coming from. Are we making progress? Yes, we are. Are the young people engaged?

“In fact in Bayelsa, in Rivers, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Abia many young people are involved. Many of them are living a decent life because of what Tompolo is doing. Many people will take this job, keep the money to themselves and become lords in the region”.

Eradiri said the discipline so far displayed by Tompolo deserved to be studied adding that despite the resources available at his disposal, he chose to live with his people in the communities, always strategizing to keep the peace

Tompolo has remained in his community. You hardly find him in the city or see him in enjoyment areas. He rather prefers to stay in the community to keep strategizing on securing the infrastructures and keeping the peace in the region. It is rare to see someone exposed to that kind of resources and still discipline himself.

“You talk about Chief Mathew Tonlagha, the Managing Director of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited. This is a man that had distinguished himself in engineering and construction in the oil and gas sector over the years. He has been a worthy partner in deepening the peace in the Niger Delta”.

