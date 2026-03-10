31.8 C
Sports

Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-national team coach, Onigbinde

by Peter Anayo089

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former national team coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, who led Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

The Governor described the death of the Modakeke-born football icon, who died on Monday at the age of 88, as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly to football lovers.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Onigbinde, who led the Green Eagles to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations and took the Super Eagles to the 2002 FIFA World Cup, was a legend.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Onigbinde family, the Osun State Government and the Nigerian Football Federation over the passing of the former national coach.

“The death of Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and national icon.

He was one of the best Nigerian coaches in football history. He was a highly respected Nigerian soccer tactician and served as a CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor for many years.

“Chief Onigbinde served Nigeria passionately as coach of the Green Eagles between 1982 and 1984, guiding Nigeria to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations.

In 1984, he also coached the Shooting Stars Sports Club in Ibadan and took the club to the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup.

He was also recalled at a crucial period to coach the Super Eagles during the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“He was a respected football icon and leader who made positive impacts during his lifetime.

He would be sorely missed. I want to urge his family, friends, colleagues, and football fans to accept the death of Chief Adegboye Onigbinde as the will of God.

“I pray to God for eternal peace for the late Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

 

